Uganda: Airtel Uganda's MD Pays a Courtesy Visit to UCC ED, Commits to Growth of Internet Access in Uganda

10 January 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Airtel Uganda's Managing Director, Mr. Soumendra Sahu, fondly known as Som, has this morning paid a courtesy visit to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Hon. Goerge William Nyombi Tembo.

Hon. Nyombi welcomed Mr. Sahu to Uganda and assured him of UCC's regulatory support as Airtel Uganda delivers on its mandate to the customers and the public. He congratulated Airtel Uganda for being compliant with regulatory parameters against which the 2024 Compliance Certificate was recently issued.

Mr. Nyombi reiterated UCC's collaborative approach of working with licensees like Airtel Uganda in growing access to ICT services, development of innovative products and protecting the public good.

In response, Mr. Sahu expressed gratitude for the warm welcome which defines the Ugandan people that he is pleased to serve. He reaffirmed his commitment to improving service delivery while complying with regulatory obligations. He also highlighted Airtel Uganda's focus on leveraging its global reach to introduce innovative, world-class products and services tailored to meet the needs of Ugandan consumers.

He appealed for further engagement on taking affirmative action to grow penetration of Smartphones and other terminal devices to reduce the average cost of communication for the social economic transformation of Uganda. This would deepen adoption and use of ICTs.

Mr. Sahu was accompanied by; Mr. Godfrey Bakibinga - Director Legal and Regulatory Affairs and Mr. David Birungi, Public Relations Manager.

Hon Nyombi was accompanied by UCC's Commission Secretary and Director Legal Affairs, Ms Susan Wegoye, Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the head of Public and international Affairs and Mr. Geoffey Sengendo, The principal personal assistant to the ED.

