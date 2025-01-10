Ghana: We'll Pursue Fair Justice System - Pres Mahama

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has reassured of his resolve to strengthening the justice administration system to ensure fairness and equality for all.

Doing this, President Mahama said would address the systemic inequalities that currently exist and guarantee citizens equal protection under the laws of the country.

Speaking at the 92nd Jalsa Salana of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana at Gomoa Pomadze in Winneba in the Central Region on Thursday, the President said his administration would pursue a fair justice system for all.

"I can assure you that this administration will work tirelessly to ensure that every Ghanaian, irrespective of status or background, is treated with dignity and accorded equal protection under the law," he stated.

To achieve this objective of justice, he said the stalled constitutional review process would have to be revisited for the necessary amendments.

"I will soon establish a committee to begin the planning of a National Constitutional Review Validation Conference to achieve broad consensus on the way forward for the constitutional amendments that we have all proposed," he said.

Justice and peace, he noted, were the bedrock of Ghana's national aspirations and must be upheld as the Holy Quran teaches.

"Justice must always not only be done but must be seen to be done and must be felt by all. Justice is a moral compass that must guide our every decision, every law, and every interaction in our nation," he emphasized.

Ghana, President Mahama said was facing challenges across sectors of the economy but his team would put its shoulder to the wheel to address the challenges.

The challenges, he enumerated cut across energy, education, health and the economy amongst others.

"We'll transparently let you understand what those challenges are and we'll take responsibility for solving them," he assured.

According to President Mahama, good governance was the foundation upon which a nation's progress rests and that he would be opened to Ghanaians on what the state of the country was at every point in time.

"In this light, transparency, accountability and ethical leadership will define this administration. We shall pass code of conduct for our office holders and they'll strictly abide by it," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A comprehensive audit of state-own enterprises, he said would be undertaken to establish their statuses and operationalise the recovery "all loots" and legally pursue persons who might have engaged in misappropriation of public property.

"We'll strengthen the institutions of accountability in order to ensure that public trust is restored. The reset agenda is a call to action for every Ghanaian to join in building a nation where justice, peace and progress will flourish," he rallied.