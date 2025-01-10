Somalia Seeks AU Peace and Security Council Seat

10 January 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Somalia has announced its candidacy for a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) for the 2025-2028 term.

In a press release on 9 January 2024, Somalia outlined key reasons for its candidacy, emphasizing "its leadership in regional and continental priorities."

First, Somalia stressed the need for "fair representation," noting its absence from the AU PSC since its creation in 2004. The country argued that its "inclusion is vital for ensuring equitable representation within the organization." Somalia also highlighted the "strategic synergy" between its future role on the United Nations Security Council (2025-2026) and the African Union, which would enable it to align and advance African priorities globally.

Additionally, Somalia emphasized its "legacy of leadership," referencing its historical contributions to Pan-Africanism and support for liberation movements across Africa. The country also aims to contribute to "enhancing AU peacekeeping missions," drawing on its own experiences.

This announcement follows Ethiopia's bid for an AU PSC seat, with Ethiopia's foreign minister, Gedion Timothewos, revealing the country's candidacy for the 2025-2027 term in December 2024.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.