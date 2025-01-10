Somalia Seeks AU Peace and Security Council Seat

Addis Abeba — Somalia has announced its candidacy for a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) for the 2025-2028 term.

In a press release on 9 January 2024, Somalia outlined key reasons for its candidacy, emphasizing "its leadership in regional and continental priorities."

First, Somalia stressed the need for "fair representation," noting its absence from the AU PSC since its creation in 2004. The country argued that its "inclusion is vital for ensuring equitable representation within the organization." Somalia also highlighted the "strategic synergy" between its future role on the United Nations Security Council (2025-2026) and the African Union, which would enable it to align and advance African priorities globally.

Additionally, Somalia emphasized its "legacy of leadership," referencing its historical contributions to Pan-Africanism and support for liberation movements across Africa. The country also aims to contribute to "enhancing AU peacekeeping missions," drawing on its own experiences.

This announcement follows Ethiopia's bid for an AU PSC seat, with Ethiopia's foreign minister, Gedion Timothewos, revealing the country's candidacy for the 2025-2027 term in December 2024.