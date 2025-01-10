Somalia's Security Forces Dismantle 16 Militia Roadblocks in Central Regions

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has successfully executed an operation to dismantle 16 roadblocks set up by armed groups along the border between the Hiran and Galgadud regions, authorities confirmed.

The well-orchestrated mission led to the arrest of numerous militia members, although some managed to escape from the locations including Ceelgaal, Kalabeyr, and Matabaan, where the roadblocks had been causing significant disruption to travelers.

Commander Osman Abdi Wasuge, who heads NISA's operations against armed factions, announced that the operation has effectively put an end to the activities of bandits who had been menacing commuters on the routes between Baladweyn and Matabaan in recent weeks. These groups were notorious for their attacks on those traveling through Somalia's central regions.

"The operation was conducted with precision to ensure the safety of civilians and to restore order on these critical transport arteries," Wasuge stated, emphasizing the peaceful conclusion of the mission which avoided any reported violent encounters.

This move is seen as a significant step towards securing one of the main lifelines for commerce and travel in central Somalia, aiming to bring a sense of normalcy back to an area that has suffered from lawlessness and insecurity.

The dismantling of these roadblocks is expected to bolster confidence in the government's ability to maintain peace and security in the region.