Somalia's Deputy Planning Minister Joins Key Arab Planning Institute Meeting in Kuwait

10 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kuwait — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mohamed Abdulqadir Ali, attended the pivotal 2025 High-Level Committee Meeting of the Arab Planning Institute (API) in Kuwait, marking another engagement in the institute's efforts to foster development across Arab countries.

The meeting, which drew representatives from various Arab nations, concluded with a series of significant decisions aimed at strengthening the API's role in addressing the unique planning challenges faced by its member states. These resolutions are anticipated to significantly enhance the institute's capacity to provide tailored solutions for economic planning and development.

The ratified budget aims to support these initiatives by allocating resources for workshops, seminars, and collaborative projects across the Arab region, potentially leading to more integrated and effective development strategies.

Somalia's participation in this meeting is part of a broader commitment to engage with regional partners to improve its national development agenda. By being actively involved in the API's activities, Somalia signals its intent to harness the institute's expertise for its own economic planning, aiming at sustainable growth and poverty reduction.

This involvement also underscores Somalia's push towards regional integration and cooperation, which is crucial for tackling cross-border issues and sharing best practices in governance and economic development.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to have far-reaching implications, not just for Somalia but for all member states of the API, fostering a more cohesive and strategic approach to tackling the myriad challenges of modern economic planning in the Arab world.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.