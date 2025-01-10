Somalia's Deputy Planning Minister Joins Key Arab Planning Institute Meeting in Kuwait

Kuwait — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mohamed Abdulqadir Ali, attended the pivotal 2025 High-Level Committee Meeting of the Arab Planning Institute (API) in Kuwait, marking another engagement in the institute's efforts to foster development across Arab countries.

The meeting, which drew representatives from various Arab nations, concluded with a series of significant decisions aimed at strengthening the API's role in addressing the unique planning challenges faced by its member states. These resolutions are anticipated to significantly enhance the institute's capacity to provide tailored solutions for economic planning and development.

The ratified budget aims to support these initiatives by allocating resources for workshops, seminars, and collaborative projects across the Arab region, potentially leading to more integrated and effective development strategies.

Somalia's participation in this meeting is part of a broader commitment to engage with regional partners to improve its national development agenda. By being actively involved in the API's activities, Somalia signals its intent to harness the institute's expertise for its own economic planning, aiming at sustainable growth and poverty reduction.

This involvement also underscores Somalia's push towards regional integration and cooperation, which is crucial for tackling cross-border issues and sharing best practices in governance and economic development.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to have far-reaching implications, not just for Somalia but for all member states of the API, fostering a more cohesive and strategic approach to tackling the myriad challenges of modern economic planning in the Arab world.