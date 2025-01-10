Nigeria: Attahiru Lifts Sokoto Utd With N1m Gift for Defeating Zamfara Utd

9 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Onuminya Innocent

Sokoto — For recording a resounding victory over visiting Zamfara United FC in their NNL Week 4 encounter, Sokoto United players have become one million Naira richer.

This is courtesy of a philanthropist, Honourable Bashir Black Attahiru, who showered the team with the largesse.

Honourable Bashir had earlier handed the team N500,000 during their morning workout, prior to the encounter with a promise of additional five hundred thousand naira if, they emerged victorious.

Sokoto United FC went on to win the match 3-1 against the visiting Zamfara United FC and, true to his word, Honourable Attahiru, fulfilled his promise by presenting the additional five hundred thousand Naira to the team.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Engineer Mustapha Mohammed, has assured the players of total support in their bid to achieve success in the Nigeria National League season.

The Commissioner, speaking shortly after Sokoto United defeated Zamfara United 3-1, said the victory was a good way to welcome him into office.

He promised to ensure their welfare was his priority and other motivation that would help the team to perform optimally towards achieving glory added.

Sokoto United took the lead in the fifth minute in the first half of the game before Zamfara United equalized in the second minutes of additional time in the first half.

Sokoto United's effort however paid off after a goal mouth scramble resulted in the second goal in the 82nd minute of the game and the third goal came in the 89th minute via penalty after James Nwaku, was brought down in the penalty area.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.