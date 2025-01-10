Nigeria: NPFL - Ideye On Target Again, Leads Enyimba to Another Victory

9 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Brown Ideye again came off the bench to live up to his top billing by scoring for the second straight game for Enyimba to beat Nasarawa United 2-1 in a rescheduled NPFL midweek match.

The former Super Eagles striker Ideye scored on his CAF Confederation Cup debut against Black Bulls of Mozambique at the weekend.

He was again on target for Enyimba to win the home game against bottom team Nasarawa United.

Man-on-form Joseph Atule opened scoring for Enyimba in first half stoppage time.

Nasarawa United drew level in the 58th minute through NPFL leading scorer Anas Yusuf, before Ideye struck again four minutes later for the winning goal.

Enyimba have now climbed to seventh with 27 points from 17 matches, while Nasarawa United remain rock bottom with 19 points from as many matches.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.