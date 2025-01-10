Nigeria: NPFL - Ideye On Target Again, Leads Enyimba to Another Victory

Brown Ideye again came off the bench to live up to his top billing by scoring for the second straight game for Enyimba to beat Nasarawa United 2-1 in a rescheduled NPFL midweek match.

The former Super Eagles striker Ideye scored on his CAF Confederation Cup debut against Black Bulls of Mozambique at the weekend.

He was again on target for Enyimba to win the home game against bottom team Nasarawa United.

Man-on-form Joseph Atule opened scoring for Enyimba in first half stoppage time.

Nasarawa United drew level in the 58th minute through NPFL leading scorer Anas Yusuf, before Ideye struck again four minutes later for the winning goal.

Enyimba have now climbed to seventh with 27 points from 17 matches, while Nasarawa United remain rock bottom with 19 points from as many matches.