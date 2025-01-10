Namibia: EFF Members Ndlozi, Tetyana Resign From South African Parliament

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has confirmed the resignation of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as its member of parliament.

In a statement, the EFF announced the voluntary resignations of Yazini Tetyana and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the South African parliament.

Tetyana previously served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.

"The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere," a party statement released on Thursday reads.

Ndlozi became a member of parliament in 2014. There's been speculation that he would resign following his absence from the EFF's National People's Congress at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December. - SABC