Namibia: EFF Members Ndlozi, Tetyana Resign From South African Parliament

9 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has confirmed the resignation of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as its member of parliament.

In a statement, the EFF announced the voluntary resignations of Yazini Tetyana and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the South African parliament.

Tetyana previously served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.

"The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere," a party statement released on Thursday reads.

Ndlozi became a member of parliament in 2014. There's been speculation that he would resign following his absence from the EFF's National People's Congress at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December. - SABC

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.