Namibia: Minister Nghipondoka Calls for Stronger Collaboration Between Parents and Teachers in 2025 Academic Year

Minister of education, arts, and culture Anna Nghipondoka says collaboration between teachers and parents should be prioritised in the 2025 academic year.

Nghipondoka in her message for the new academic year on Tuesday commended educators for their dedication last year.

"Your unwavering resilience and commitment to ensure that the Namibian child receives the quality education they deserve are truly commendable," she said.

Nghipondoka encouraged pupils to approach the new year with optimism and hope.

"Dream big, because you are the future of Namibia, and the development of our beautiful nation lies in your hands," she said.

The minister further reminded parents of their critical role in education and to actively be involved in their children's learning journey.

"Collaboration between families and schools is key to unlocking pupils' full potential," she said.

The minister went on to call on school principals and education directorates to foster inclusivity and innovation while ensuring effective oversight and support for schools.

She said their leadership and strategic guidance are crucial to ensuring no child is left behind.

Nghipondoka called on all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and private sector partners, to collaborate.

"Together, we can build a brighter future for every Namibian child," she said.