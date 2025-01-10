Namibia: Minister Nghipondoka Calls for Stronger Collaboration Between Parents and Teachers in 2025 Academic Year

9 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of education, arts, and culture Anna Nghipondoka says collaboration between teachers and parents should be prioritised in the 2025 academic year.

Nghipondoka in her message for the new academic year on Tuesday commended educators for their dedication last year.

"Your unwavering resilience and commitment to ensure that the Namibian child receives the quality education they deserve are truly commendable," she said.

Nghipondoka encouraged pupils to approach the new year with optimism and hope.

"Dream big, because you are the future of Namibia, and the development of our beautiful nation lies in your hands," she said.

The minister further reminded parents of their critical role in education and to actively be involved in their children's learning journey.

"Collaboration between families and schools is key to unlocking pupils' full potential," she said.

The minister went on to call on school principals and education directorates to foster inclusivity and innovation while ensuring effective oversight and support for schools.

She said their leadership and strategic guidance are crucial to ensuring no child is left behind.

Nghipondoka called on all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and private sector partners, to collaborate.

"Together, we can build a brighter future for every Namibian child," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.