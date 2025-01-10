Nigeria: N'theatre - Tribunal Orders Bankers' Cttee Firm to Pay N19.4bn for Breach of Contract

An Arbitration Tribunal sitting in Lagos has ordered SANEF Creatives Ltd, a company owned by Bankers' Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to pay the sum of N19.4 billion to Hanson Dredging and Marine Service Ltd, HDMS.

The payment is for the unlawful termination of its contract for the dredging and reclamation work of Lagos Creative Entertainment Centre, LCEC, popularly known as the National Theatre.

Sole Arbitrator of the Tribunal, Engr Ayo Fanimokun, gave the order on December 30, 2024, in his final arbitral award in the settlement of the contractual dispute between HDMS and SANEF Creatives- a special purpose vehicle of the Bankers' Committee, which is composed of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and the Body of Banks in Nigeria.

HDMS had dragged SANEF Creative before the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN's constituted Arbitration Tribunal in 2023 after its contract for the dredging and reclamation of LCEC was unlawfully terminated in May 2022.

In its claims before the Tribunal through a team of lawyers led by Dr. Charles Mekwunye, SAN, HDMS averred that having signed the contract for the dredging and reclamation of LCEC with SANEF on November 11, 2021, it mobilised to site and had completed over 60 per cent of the contract when SANEF suddenly cancelled the contract on the ground that the 36 weeks completion date stated in the contract terms had elapsed.

The firm further stated that following some unanticipated risk factors and prevailing economic situation in the country compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, which delayed the execution of the contract, it requested for a review of the contract sum but that instead of conceding to its request, SANEF Creatives unlawfully terminated the contract and the CBN unlawfully interferred with the contract between HDMS and SANEF by directly debitting the full amount of N4. 2billion made to HDMS.

Among the 13 reliefs sought by HDMS before the Tribunal includes a declaration that the purported termination of the contract for the dredging and reclamation works for LCEC was unlawful, premature and against the spirit and letters of the contract documents executed by the parties.

HDMS also sought for a declaration that SANEF Creatives having wilfully elected not to insist on the time frame stipulated for the completion of the first phase of the contract within 12 weeks after advance payment, as a clear indication that it realised that there are obvious challenges that delayed the project, is therefore estopped from subsequently terminating the contract prematurely while citing time provision in the contract.

The firm also sought a declaration that the decision of SANEF Creatives acting through CBN to withdraw the N4.2billion advance payment for the project was unlawful and further order directing SANEF to pay it, N35billion and N9.1billion as general and special damages respectfully for the unlawful termination of the contract.

SANEF through its team of lawyers led by former Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, President, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, in its response insisted that its decision to terminate the contract was lawful and made N70 billion counterclaim against HDMS for the alleged losses it suffer following the breach of the contract and HDMS's refusal to remove its equipment from National Theatre ground to enable the execution of a landscaping contract with another company.

Delivering verdict on the dispute after eight sittings and tendering of about 46 exhibits, with two expert witness testimonies, Engr Fanimokun raised six issues for determination and resolved five in favour of HDMS award against SANEF.

On the issue of whether SANEF can insist on time being the essence of the contract in view of its conduct and condoning action before and after its purported termination letter dated May 26, 2023, Engr Fanimokun held that SANEF's failure to terminate the contract on the actual due date of February 11, 2022, was a clear waiver of its right to insist that time was of the essence.

He held: "The Articles of Agreement on the Dredging and Reclamation Works did stipulate in Clause 8(ii) that 'Time shall be of the essence to this contract'. Clause 3 required the Claimant to execute the said works within a period of 36 weeks (with Phase 2A not exceeding a total of 12 weeks).

"The advance payment was made on November 19, 2021 and the Claimant would have been expected to conclude the execution and delivery of Phase 2A by February 11,2022.

"The Claimant did not conclude the Phase 2A of the Contract as at this date and the Respondent did not issue Notice of Default or Notice of Termination in accordance to the contract.

"But, on May 11, 2022, the Respondent issued a Notice of Default in the terms of Clause 12.1 of the Contract to the Claimant, and demanded immediate remediation from the Claimant within 14 days from the date of this letter of May 11, 2022. Respondent's letter of May 26, 2022 to the Claimant subsequently terminated the Contract.

"..... From the foregoing, if time was strictly of the essence of the Contract as Claimed by the Respondent, then the Respondent's failure to terminate the Contract on February 11, 2022 was a breach of the Clause 8(ii) by the Respondent, but also a waiver of the Respondent's right to insist that time was of the essence."

Referring to the General Conditions of the contract which took cognisance of risks, exceptional events, variations and extension of time as expressed in Clause 6, 13, 13.4, 10 and 7.3, Fanimokun held: "The Claimant was delayed in the completion of the Works through the Risks factors that arose during the execution of the Contract and which are known to the Respondent through the Agents/Consultants/Engineers who were on Site at all material times with the Contractor.

"Significant in these factors are the Covid 19 pandemic and the re-routing of the pipes four times which is as a result of the erroneous initial Site route given by the Respondent about the SIFAX route. Also, Community compensation/relocation issues and various approval delays with stop work order given by the Government Agencies cannot be discounted.

"The Respondent rightly stated that the Claimant never applied for extension of time, but the report of its agent on March 25, 2022 -- Exhibit D8 clearly tabulated an extended timeline for the completion of the Contract. A new Work programme was agreed by the Parties at a meeting held on April 1, 2022, at Access Bank and hosted by a Director of the Respondent.

"The provisions for Risks, Exceptional Events and Variation in the FIDIC Blue Book have make time to be of no more essence once these events occur. The Respondent kept their Agents/Consultants/Supervisors on Site to continue to supervise the Claimant's works till November 15, 2022 that is even after the termination of the Contract on May 26, 2022, for a Contract that should have been completed on February 11, 2022.

"The Courts have held that where time is of essence and the Respondent has compromised the time element by not terminating the contract at the alleged agreed time, it is a waiver."

Having held that time was no longer of essence in the contract since it was deemed waived by SANEF, the Tribunal declared the termination of the contract solely on that ground as premature and unlawful.

The Tribunal also faulted the abuse of power by the CBN under its former governor, Godwin Emefiele in interfering with the contract by unlawfully recalling the advance payment made to HDMS by SANEF in the custody of Globus Bank."

The Tribunal went on to award special and general damages of N9.1billion and N5billion respectfully against SANEF in favour of HDMS for damages it suffered as a result of the contract termination.

On whether HDMS was entilted to the value of the over 60 per cent job it had already done, assessed as N5.33billion, the Tribunal held: "The Claimant, having already executed and or completed the contract job to over 60 per cent stage as at the time the Respondent unlawfully terminated the parties' contract by forceful collection of the APG sum through the CBN, and ordered the Claimant to demobilise out of site."

In its final conclusion, the Tribunal held that HDMS was able to prove the existence of fact to warrant the grant of the reliefs sought, and granted HDMS N19.4billion and 25 per cent interest per annum from the date of the arbitral award.