Nigeria: EFCC Detains 10 Officers for Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained 10 officers from its Lagos Zonal Command over the alleged theft of missing operational items.

The commission's Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that the development was part of ongoing efforts by EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, to rid the commission of corrupt practices.

He explained that the officers were arrested last week following directives from the EFCC boss.

"The affected officers are being questioned regarding the theft of operational items they could not account for.

"Investigators are making good progress, and those found guilty will face internal disciplinary processes," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the EFCC also announced on Monday the dismissal of 27 officers as part of its efforts to enforce integrity and combat fraud.

Oyewale noted that these officers were involved in fraudulent activities and misconduct in 2024.

He said their dismissal was ratified by the EFCC chairman, based on recommendations from the anti-graft staff disciplinary committee.

Olukoyede reaffirmed the EFCC's commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer would be immune to disciplinary action.