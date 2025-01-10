Nigeria: NDLEA, Nimasa Strengthen Ties to Tackle Drug Trafficking

9 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking within Nigeria's maritime domain.

This was emphasized during a courtesy visit by the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), to the NIMASA Towers in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, commended the NDLEA for its remarkable achievements in combating drug-related crimes across Nigeria. He pledged that NIMASA would collaborate with the NDLEA to secure Nigeria's maritime space against the illicit shipment of drugs.

Mobereola stated: "We are glad to welcome the NDLEA team, led by Brig. Gen. Marwa, whose exemplary leadership has brought significant progress in the fight against illicit drugs. NIMASA is firmly committed to partnering with the NDLEA to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, particularly through our nation's ports and terminals. Together, we can ensure that the Nigerian maritime domain is not exploited for criminal activities."

In response, Brig. Gen. Marwa expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the need for collaboration to address the rising threat of drug trafficking through maritime channels.

"As the agency responsible for controlling drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, we recognize that this task requires collaboration with critical stakeholders like NIMASA. The global maritime space has increasingly become a conduit for the illegal movement of drugs, and we are keen to work with NIMASA to address this challenge," he said.

Marwa said: "Recent seizures of illicit drugs transported through Lagos ports underscore the need for joint efforts to secure our ports. Within the NDLEA, we have established a Marine Command to focus on this emerging threat. We propose close collaboration between this unit and NIMASA, particularly through the Deep Blue Project, to enhance the protection of Nigeria's maritime space."

The NDLEA Chairman also pledged the agency's support in sensitizing NIMASA staff and cadets under the National Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) on the dangers of drug abuse.

Dr. Mobereola assured Brig. Gen. Marwa that NIMASA would explore avenues to integrate NDLEA personnel into the existing maritime security architecture, particularly the Deep Blue Project.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.