Nigeria: Mnjtf Forces Killed 310 Iswap Terrorists in 2024 - Commander

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, Major General Ibrahim Ali, has disclosed that troops of the sub-regional task force, neutralised over 310 terrorists and crippled their operational capabilities in the year 2024.

This came as Defence Headquarters, yesterday, disclosed that following a large scale attack by Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists on Sabon Gari community, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, joint air and ground forces neutralised over 34 terrorists during fire fights.

Also, six soldiers were killed in action during the encounter.

Troops of MNJTF also repatriated over 30,000 refugees and internally displaced persons while also dismantling crucial terrorists logistical bases in Lake Chad Basin Commission area.

Force Commander said Operation Lake Sanity 2 led to the arrest of over 160 logistics suppliers and informants as well as the surrender of more than 800 terrorists and their families.

"The Joint Task Force also made significant recovery of significant arms and ammunition, indicating a decline in support for terrorism," Ali said.

Ali made the disclosure during the medal presentation ceremony to commemorate the successful completion of Operation Lake Sanity 2 (OPLS 2) with a presentation of medals that celebrated the bravery and sacrifices of its troops.

He expressed gratitude for the continued support and strategic direction provided by the Lake Chad Basin Commission, particularly by the Head of Mission during the operation.

He also acknowledged the visionary leadership of former force commanders, whose efforts in previous operations such as Amni Fakat, Gama Aiki and Yancin Tafki laid the groundwork for the success of OPLS 2.

In his remarks, Minister of Armed Forces, Veteran and War Victims of Chad, Issaka Djamous commended the exceptional heroic action and dedication demonstrated by the troops throughout the operation.

He stated that the success of OPLS 2 was not only a significant milestone but also a testament to the unwavering resolve and immense sacrifices of the troops.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, in a statement, said the terrorists in gun trucks and motorcycles attempted to retaliate the recent killing of their commanders.

It read: "On January 4, 2025, an unspecified number of ISWAP/BHT terrorist riding on motor cycles and gun trucks engaged troops deployed in Sabin Gari Village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in a fire fight.

"The terrorists had attempted to surprise troops and retaliate the recent killing of their commander and combatants by troops.

"The terrorist were taken unaware, when troops fighting patrol returning to base foiled their planned attack as soon as the attack commenced.

"Additionally, troops reinforcement team comprised of elements of Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilante as well as hybrid forces timely arrived the scene to over power the terrorists.

"Furthermore, though troops reinforcement team encountered Improvise Explosive Device injuring the vigilante commander.

"The reinforcement team arrived timely to decimate the fleeing terrorist. Furthermore, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction on the fleeing terrorist.

"Battle damage assessment revealed several killed terrorists and recovered weapons. On the whole, 34 terrorist were killed and 23 AK 47 weapons recovered.

"Troops also recovered over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Sadly, six personnel were killed in action."