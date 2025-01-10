Zimbabwe: Mathe, Harrison Leave Moza Side

Former Highlanders and CAPS United coach Mark Mathe has returned home after parting ways with Mozambican side UD Songo.

Mathe was working as an assistant to British coach Mark Harrison, with whom he had also shared the bench at CAPS United and Harare City in the domestic Castle Lager Premiership.

The duo was contracted by UD Songo on a one-year deal, but they have had to part ways again after the club could not extend their contracts beyond December 31.

UD Songo finished second to champions Black Bulls in the title race.

"Together with Mark Harrison, we ended the league race in second position, just two points behind the eventual champions, Black Bulls.

"We also managed to get into the final of the Mozambique Cup, where we lost 2-1 in extra time to Ferroviário de Maputo," said Mathe.

The pair joined UD Songo in January 2024 and immediately embarked on a pre-season tour to South Africa, where they played the likes of Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City, Sekhukhune, and University of Pretoria.

The three-time Mozambican champions are home to Zimbabweans Tinotenda Muringai and Emmanuel Mandiranga.

"We largely worked with the players who did duty for UD Songo in the 2023 season and made one new signing only.

"We also worked with a couple of Mozambican national team players like Elias Pelembe, Infren Matola, Lau King, and Bheu Januario.

"Harrison and I vastly changed and improved the team on and off the field. Discipline on the field, the team became very competitive and dominant in terms of play and in the process managed to win away games in provinces like Nacala, Pemba, and even in Maputo, which always eluded the team in the 2023 football season," said Mathe.

UD Songo finished the season with 49 points after winning 14 games from the 22 outings. They drew seven and lost one, while the league champions, Black Bulls, ended on 51 points.

This was an improvement from the 2023 season when they finished fifth.