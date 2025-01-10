Zimbabwe: Mash West Gets 200 000 Chickens Under Presidential Poultry Scheme

Conrad Mupesa — Since 2022, close to 200 000 chickens have been distributed across the seven districts of Mashonaland West under the Presidential Poultry Programme.

This initiative aims to empower communities, particularly women and youths, by providing free-range and broiler chickens from President Mnangagwa.

Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Service (ARDAS) Mashonaland West, shared with The Herald that the programme has improved economic stability and food security for many beneficiaries.

"As a province, we have received over 195 000 birds under the programme, which have been distributed to all our districts. Last year alone, we received 71 999 birds for distribution," she stated.

The distribution aligns with President Mnangagwa's mantra of "leaving no place or no one behind," by making sure that marginalised communities also benefit.

In its inaugural year, the programme reached at least 66 000 beneficiaries, with 57 316 receiving chickens in 2023.

To date, national cumulative deliveries have exceeded 3,5 million birds.