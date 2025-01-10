Zimbabwe: Mash West Gets 200 000 Chickens Under Presidential Poultry Scheme

10 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa — Since 2022, close to 200 000 chickens have been distributed across the seven districts of Mashonaland West under the Presidential Poultry Programme.

This initiative aims to empower communities, particularly women and youths, by providing free-range and broiler chickens from President Mnangagwa.

Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Service (ARDAS) Mashonaland West, shared with The Herald that the programme has improved economic stability and food security for many beneficiaries.

"As a province, we have received over 195 000 birds under the programme, which have been distributed to all our districts. Last year alone, we received 71 999 birds for distribution," she stated.

The distribution aligns with President Mnangagwa's mantra of "leaving no place or no one behind," by making sure that marginalised communities also benefit.

In its inaugural year, the programme reached at least 66 000 beneficiaries, with 57 316 receiving chickens in 2023.

To date, national cumulative deliveries have exceeded 3,5 million birds.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.