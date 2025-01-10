Zimbabwe: Search for Trapped Miners Continues

Rescue efforts are ongoing for artisanal miners trapped in a disused gold mine shaft in Makaha, Mudzi District.

The community remains hopeful for a breakthrough as they search for the miners.

Three of the trapped miners, all from Nembudziya in Gokwe, Midlands Province, had travelled to Makaha to prospect for gold.

On the evening of January 3, 2025, four miners entered the Olympus Mine near Mutondo Business Centre to search for gold ore in a disused shaft, which collapsed after heavy rains, burying them alive.

A miner, Phillemon Taruona, narrowly escaped the disaster. Those trapped are Earnmore Mahachi, Clever Taruona, and Daniel Musasu, who are reportedly related.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, a crowd of community members had gathered while workers from nearby gold mines were searching the shaft for the trapped miners.

Phillemon Taruona, the brother of the trapped Clever Taruona, recounted his escape.

"It was around 9pm when the four of us entered the shaft. I began to feel sharp pains and told my colleagues I needed to go up near the entrance. I decided to rest and fell asleep for nearly three hours. I woke up to find my clothes drenched in water.

"I looked around and saw water flooding the shaft. I called out to my colleagues, but there was no response. I quickly made my way out." Taruona mentioned that initial search efforts that night were fruitless, continuing at daybreak.

"The next morning, we resumed the search, but still found nothing. More people arrived to help, and we continued searching," he added.

Mr Mudyiwa Mashonganyika, the Zanu PF DCC chairman for Mudzi district and an artisanal miner, said rescue operations are still underway.

"This tragedy is not the first. In the past, we managed to rescue trapped miners alive, and we are praying for a similar outcome now. The shaft likely collapsed due to heavy rains, and we are unsure when we will locate the trapped miners, but we remain optimistic. Assistance from larger mining operations in Makaha has been invaluable," he said.

The shaft is about 80 metres deep, and the community is determined to continue the search.