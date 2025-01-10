Zimbabwe: Smallholder Farmers Backbone of Agric Renaissance

Precious Manomano — Smallholder farmers are essential to the nation's agricultural production, playing a critical role in driving economic growth and expanding export opportunities, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri has said.

The farmers cultivate 1,4 million hectares of maize, representing approximately 70 percent of the grain marketed in the country.

"Smallholder farmers are not just participants in agriculture, they are the backbone of our agricultural sector. The contributions of smallholder farmers extend well beyond maize," he said.

They account for over 60 percent of the nation's wheat output and have been instrumental in revitalising the tobacco sector, which has historically been a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy.

Prof Jiri said Government prioritises programmes tailored specifically to support smallholder farmers, who manage smaller plots yet produce significant yields.

"The success we are witnessing in the tobacco industry is largely driven by small-scale farmers who manage smaller plots of land," he said.

One of the key initiatives supporting these farmers is the Tobacco Transformation Plan, which aims for a production target of 300 million kilogrammes.

Last season's drought posed challenges, limiting yields to 236 million kilogrammes.

However, this season shows promising signs of recovery, with an increase in both irrigated and dryland tobacco production.

Prof Jiri expressed optimism following good rains.

"With the right conditions, we can achieve close to our 300 million kilogrammes target this season," he said.

To further support rain-fed farmers, the planting season for dryland tobacco has been extended to ensure that farmers relying on rainfall can still plant their crops.

This extension is crucial in helping farmers adapt to changing climate conditions, allowing them to mitigate risks associated with drought and inconsistent weather patterns.

He said the emphasis on processing tobacco into finished products, such as cigarettes, is also vital for enhancing agricultural profitability.

"The total revenue generated from tobacco exceeds US$60 billion, with farmers benefiting around US$1 billion of that.

"We must focus on establishing these value-added industries to enhance our agricultural profitability," he said.

The Government's commitment to value addition does not stop with tobacco. Similar strategies are being advocated for other agricultural sectors, such as cotton.

Prof Jiri said there is need to process raw lint into clothing products instead of exporting it unprocessed, saying the approach aims to create jobs and boost local industries, ultimately strengthening the agricultural sector.

Smallholder farmers are also making strides with other crops. This season, they have planted 1,7 million hectares of maize out of a targeted 1,8 million hectares, with encouragement to utilise short-duration varieties for better yields.

Traditional grains are projected to exceed their target of 500 000 hectares, reflecting the farmers' adaptability and commitment to diversifying their production.

Prof Jiri highlighted that the success of smallholder farmers is not only crucial for meeting local food demands, but also for enhancing Zimbabwe's export capacity.

"When we empower our smallholder farmers, we are not just feeding our nation; we are also positioning ourselves in the global market," he stated.

Furthermore, the Government is working to provide better input packages for cotton farmers to ensure they achieve viable yields.

This, he said, is essential for farmers to earn a good price at auction markets when they export their products.