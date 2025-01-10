Zimbabwe: Big Global Powers Behind Moza's Political Disturbances - Analysts

Richard Muponde — The political atmosphere in Mozambique has recently shifted towards calm, following a period of escalating violence.

This change comes after the announcement of inauguration dates, yet concerns linger over potential protests led by opposition leader Venancio Mondlane.

Mondlane, who contested the elections under the opposition party PEDOMOS, had fled the country and returned to Mozambique yesterday.

He was reportedly inciting his supporters to continue protesting from an undisclosed location abroad.

Analysts speculate that Mondlane may be aligning himself with external interests, particularly those seeking to exploit Mozambique's rich resources amid an ongoing breakdown of law and order.

Following the elections held on October 9, with the ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate, Cde Daniel Chapo, declared the winner, Mondlane rejected the results, claiming victory for himself before the official announcement.

His subsequent calls for protests led to widespread violence, resulting in the destruction of property and infrastructure in several major towns.

The unrest has had significant repercussions, disrupting regional economic corridors and affecting the movement of goods across borders.

Despite the country's highest court validating the Electoral Commission's results, which confirmed Cde Chapo's victory, Mondlane's refusal to concede defeat has raised eyebrows.

Analysts suggest his actions may be driven by the interests of powerful global entities, particularly as he dismisses calls for dialogue from Frelimo.

The refusal to engage in constructive dialogue heightens concerns about the potential contagion effect on the region.

At the recent celebrations for his 48th birthday, President-elect Cde Chapo emphasised the need for national unity, reconciliation, and economic recovery. He appealed to all Mozambicans, including Mondlane, to recognise that peace and progress stem from unity.

Cde Chapo highlighted the devastating impact of the unrest, noting that thousands have lost their jobs and businesses have been destroyed. His call for comprehensive dialogue among political parties aims to foster consensus and promote stability.

The violent protests led by Mondlane's supporters escalated into destructive actions, including looting and damage to property.

While some view these actions as political expression in response to perceived electoral injustices, they ultimately undermine Mozambique's stability and hinder its economic development, which is crucial for the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Recognising the regional implications of the ongoing violence, SADC convened an Extraordinary Heads of State and Government Summit to address the post-election security situation in Mozambique.

Chaired by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the summit concluded that the unrest threatens the socio-economic fabric of the entire region.

A communiqué issued after the summit mandated the SADC Panel of Elders to engage with the Mozambican Government and opposition leaders to address the post-election environment and report back by January 15, 2025.

Moreover, the summit directed the Inter-State Defence and Security Committee to propose measures to safeguard regional trade routes and humanitarian corridors while addressing the political and security challenges in Mozambique.

This collective effort underscores the urgency of restoring stability in a country caught in the crosshairs of international interests.

The backdrop of this turmoil is further complicated by the discovery of Mozambique's natural resources, particularly in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado region.

The region has been plagued by an Islamic insurgency, allegedly supported by external powers seeking to exploit the area's resources.

Political analysts categorise the post-election violence in Mozambique as a form of proxy conflict, where local political disputes are exacerbated by external influences.

The situation reflects a broader trend in the SADC region, where liberation movements face challenges from opposition parties funded by neo-colonial interests.

Dr Knox Zengeni, a political and international relations expert, asserts that the current unrest in Mozambique is symptomatic of a regional norm where opposition parties contest electoral outcomes unfavourably.

Dr Zengeni points out that the unprecedented degree of violence in Mozambique sets it apart from other regional conflicts.

He attributes this escalation to the discovery of oil and gas, which has attracted significant international attention and complicates local political dynamics.

This complexity is further heightened by the participation of external powers, who are perceived to have vested interests in Mozambique's resources.

Similarly, executive director of Global Economics2020 Consultancy Group, Mr Naboth Dzivaguru, notes that Mondlane's actions appear to be influenced by external actors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He criticises Mondlane's supporters for engaging in destructive behaviour that ultimately harm the economic development of the very properties they claim to protect. Mr Dzivaguru argues that Mondlane's alignment with multinational corporations and foreign interests renders him a national security threat, necessitating government intervention to restore order.

As external powers vie for influence in Mozambique, analysts call upon the SADC to develop a cohesive roadmap that prioritises local solutions and the interests of Mozambicans. The regional body has already laid the groundwork for national dialogue, which, if successful, could pave the way for peace and development that benefits the citizens of Mozambique.

The political crisis in Mozambique is emblematic of a broader struggle involving local grievances and external influences. While the country seeks stability and recovery, the actions of leaders like Mondlane complicate the path forward.

The need for dialogue and reconciliation is paramount, as both the Mozambican people and the SADC region grapple with the consequences of political unrest.

The situation remains fluid, and the efforts to restore peace will require collaboration among all stakeholders to navigate the complex interplay of local and international interests.