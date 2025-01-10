Zimbabwe: Concern Over Price Surge Ahead of First Term

Obey Musiwa — As the new school term approaches next Tuesday, parents and guardians are feeling the pinch from a sudden rise in the prices of uniforms and stationery.

Harare was bustling with activity yesterday as families made last-minute arrangements for the upcoming term.

A snap survey conducted by The Herald revealed that many parents were hopping from one retailer to another in search of affordable uniforms and supplies.

This back-to-school ritual has turned into a financial marathon, with price-conscious shoppers navigating a landscape of rising costs.

Harare resident Ms Maldred Matambanadzo noted that while prices were relatively stable last month, there has been a noticeable increase.

"Retail prices were stable recently in the Central Business District, but now many stationery items have become more expensive, especially uniforms," she said.

"The price of a bond paper rim has increased from three dollars to four dollars since last month."

Matambanadzo said it is important to compare prices to avoid being overcharged amid rising public demand.

Retailer Mr Tapiwanashe Chinyanga from Kaylar Closet said the surge in sales has prompted the store to extend its working hours.

"We now open at 5am and close at 6.30pm to accommodate our customers' busy schedules and ensure they can get the supplies they need on time," he said.

Ms Sharon Chigayo of Passion Stationery also observed a positive trend in sales.

"Our sales this year have been higher than last year, suggesting that customers are more interested in buying new school supplies and accessories," she stated.

Ms Chigayo attributed this trend to the demand for fresh, start-of-term merchandise, which includes new book collections and sets of pens and pencils.

The increased interest reflects a renewed commitment among parents to equip their children with the necessary tools for a successful school year.