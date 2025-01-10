Zimbabwe: Growing Calls for President to Extend Term

Joseph Madzimure — There is a growing call from Zanu PF structures, with more provinces joining the chorus in pleading with President Mnangagwa to continue his term of office beyond 2028 to realise Vision 2030.

Appealing to President Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 is not a crime, but what the people are yearning for in appreciation of his work ethic, they said.

The structures are saying President Mnangagwa deserves to continue in office in light of the remarkable progress the country has achieved under his watch.

This week, Zanu PF Manicaland and Matabeleland South provinces joined other provinces such as Masvingo, Harare, Midlands and Mashonaland East in appealing to President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028.

Zanu PF Manicaland and Matabeleland South provinces are conducting inter-district meetings to give feedback on the 21st Zanu PF Annual People's Conference resolutions and appraise party structures up to ground level, the expectations of the leadership.

One of the resolutions which came out of the conference was the endorsement by all provinces of the extension of President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028.

Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza said the purpose of the inter-district meetings was to give feedback on conference resolutions.

"We were also unfolding the year plans, but the major factor is that inter-districts are a constitutional requirement and we have to do them," he said.

Cde Mukodza highlighted the importance of resolution Number One which stated that the party wants President Mnangagwa to continue with the good works as leader of the party and nation up to and after the year 2030.

"It's now our duty as a province to cascade these important resolutions to the grassroots," he said.

Matabeleland South held their inter-district meeting in Insiza District on Wednesday which was attended by the party leadership from all top five wings; the main, women, war veterans and the youth wings at Mthwakazi Hall in Filabusi.

In an interview, Zanu PF Matabeleland South chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is also the Minister of Industry and Commerce, said they are conducting inter-district meetings across the province.

"We started with Insiza District yesterday. We are now convening inter-district meetings in other districts. The move is meant to give feedback on the outcome of the 21st Zanu PF Annual People's Conference which was held in Bulawayo in October last year," he said.

Cde Ndlovu said one of the major resolutions is that the term of office of President Mnangagwa be extended beyond 2028.

"All the provinces adopted that resolution and all the 10 provinces anonymously agreed on that. It is now up to party members and the generality of Zimbabweans to see that the resolution is implemented," he said.

Meanwhile, the country's main opposition party, CCC, is also in agreement with a resolution by the ruling Zanu PF party to postpone the next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030 to allow developmental projects initiated by President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic to come to fruition.