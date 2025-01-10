Zimbabwe: Fake 'King Munhumutapa' Denied Bail

Yeukai Karengezeka — A Harare man, Timothy Chiminya, who claims to be "King Munhumutapa" with supposed powers to appoint and dethrone traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe, was on Wednesday denied bail.

He has been remanded in custody until January 22.

In denying bail, Harare Magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova ruled that Chiminya posed a potential threat to national peace and stability.

Medical reports presented in court confirmed that Chiminya is mentally fit to stand trial.

Chiminya, arrested in December 2023, faces charges of undermining the authority of the President.

The State had earlier requested a mental examination to determine his fitness to stand trial before proceeding with the bail hearing.

The accused claims that he was appointed "King Munhumutapa" by a spirit medium, allegedly granting him the authority to install and remove traditional chiefs.

According to the prosecution, Chiminya's self-proclaimed powers have caused unrest in some communities.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works filed a complaint against Chiminya, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi told the court that in February, Chiminya visited Chief Seke's homestead in Dema and informed him that he had been "dethroned."

Chiminya then allegedly declared Masimba Rubatika as the new Chief Seke.

Between June 11 and October 31, Chiminya is accused of appointing three more chiefs in Chirumhanzu and Zaka without legal authority.

The chiefs are Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigwegwe, Hama Piki as another chief in Chirumanzu and Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, Masvingo.

Chief Chimanike, the traditional Chief Seke, reported Chiminya's actions to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in June.

The prosecution argued that Chiminya's actions violated both the Zimbabwean Constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act, which exclusively grants the President the authority to appoint and remove chiefs.