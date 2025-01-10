Angola: Tomato Processing Factory to Open in Benguela

Dombe Grande — The tomato processing factory, located in the municipality of Dombe Grande in the Province of Benguela, is in the final stages of its re-establishment and will start operating with new supply options, ANGOP learned Wednesday.

During a field visit by governor Manuel Nunes Júnior to the unit, he was informed that, in addition to the tomato paste processing line, the manufacturing unit will also produce juices and cans for preserving other products.

The Adérito Areias Group, manager of the factory, is recovering the factory, which is lacking some equipment, although it has not advanced any due time to start operations.

His representative, Ekumbi David, assured that the tomato processing line will have a capacity of three to five tonnes per hour.

"This situation will encourage farmers to produce more, because they will have a place to deposit their product," he stated.

He also spoke about the project to install a production line for juice manufacturing, thinking about producers of pineapple, mango, citrus fruits, etc.

It is known that, due to lack of drainage, most peasants suffered losses, because the fruit, especially pineapple produced in large quantities in the Monte Belo commune, Bocoio municipality, ends up spoiling and being sold at a low price, thus harming producers.

Ekumbi David also informed that the factory will have a can production line with a production capacity of 60 units per minute.

In this regard, he revealed that there is already a partnership protocol with the company Carrinho group, so that they can purchase cans and fill them with condensed milk, as this raw material is still imported.

The factory has a total area of 20.500 cubic meters.

It has a cold-store, with an industrial warehouse, with a covered area of approximately 830 square meters and three conservation and refrigeration chambers.

There, seeds and fertilizers can be stored at room temperature, to enable farmers to produce with higher quality.

The plant, initially designed to process 150 tons of tomatoes per day, was vandalized around two years ago, with important parts such as sensors, electrical cables and others that made the equipment work were removed from the machines, without breaking down doors.