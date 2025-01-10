Nigeria: Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba Announces 'King of Boys 3' Release Date

While Sola Sobowale has been confirmed to reprise her role as the main character, other cast members have not yet been revealed.

Nollywood filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has announced the release date for the third instalment of her blockbuster franchise, King of Boys.

The film, "The Beginning of the End," will premiere on 25 December.

On Wednesday, the award-winning producer announced the news on her Instagram page, accompanied by a short video.

She wrote:"KOB Army, arise. It's time we move. Signed, your general.

#KOB3 #TheBeginningOfTheEnd #DettyDecember25 #KAV25"

While Sola Sobowale has been confirmed to reprise her role as the main character, other cast members have not yet been revealed.

King of Boys

The first King of Boys movie debuted in 2018, captivating audiences with the intense story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, played by Sola Sobowale--an influential businesswoman and philanthropist with political ambitions. Eniola navigates a dangerous power struggle as her rise in politics puts her at odds with the underworld connections that initially built her empire.

The narrative explores themes of power, loyalty, and betrayal as Eniola fights to maintain her position in a dangerous power struggle. The first instalment received widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and outstanding performances and becamea major success upon its release.

In August 2021, the sequel, King of Boys: The Return of the King, debuted on Netflix as a seven-episode series, breaking streaming records and solidifying its status as one of Nollywood's most iconic franchises.

Awards

King of Boys became the Nigerian film with the highest number of awards at the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). The movie earned nine nominations and won three categories: NFVCB Best Nigerian Film, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale received the Best Actress award at the AMAA for her remarkable performance as Alhaja Eniola Salami. The film also gained international recognition, winning at the African Entertainment Awards USA.