Africa: TDS Girls Seal Final Place At CAF U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (Gift)

12 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

TDS Girls from Tanzania have booked their place in the final of the CAF U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) being staged at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam after they completed a clean sweep of two victories in the three-team Group B.

TDS Girls booked their final ticket with a 2-0 win over Aigle Noir FC from Burundi on Saturday, a victory handed to them after second half goals by Asha Omary and Helena Mtundagi.

That follows their earlier 2-0 win over Boni Consili Girls from Uganda that gives them an unassailable lead at the top of the pool. There are three sides in Group B due to the withdrawal of Hilaad FC from Somalia.

But it is still all to play for in Group A, which will resume on Monday.

Tanzania's JKT Queens are in pole position after a pair of wins sees them head the table with six points. They face City Lights FC from South Sudan at 18:00 in their final game, where a draw will be enough to secure top spot.

Kenya Elite Junior Academy and Kenya Academy of Sports will both hope for a slip-up from JKT Queens as they clash in a local derby in their final pool game at 15:00.

With the final positions decided on goal-difference and then goals scored when two teams finish level on points, they can theoretically still catch JKT Queens.

The teams that finish third in the pools will battle it out for fifth position in the tournament on Friday, while the runners-up in each pool will play for third-place.

Saturday's final between the top two teams in each pool will kick-off at the Azam Complex Stadium at 18:00.

The tournament is live on CAF's YouTube channel, CAF TV and can also be followed across CAF's digital platforms through #U17GIFT2025

For more on CAF Safeguarding and Women's Football development, visit www.cafonline.com.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

GROUP AJKT Queens 3 (Winifrida Gerald 26', 33', Janeth Matulanga 48') Kenya Academy of Sports 0

Kenya Elite Junior Academy 6 (Emily Adhiambo 8', Fleviah Khatenje 37', Jane Sakwa 42', Joan Ogolą 45', 81', Alice Wilson 51'og) City Lights FC 0

JKT Queens 2 (Lidya Kabambo 30', Adija Sanyenge 60') Kenya Elite Junior Academy 1 (Furaha Kifaru 66'og)

City Lights FC 1 (Rahma Dafalla 26') Kenya Academy of Sports 5 (Joyangela Valencia 9', Brenda Achieng 13', Genevieve Mithel 45', Mitshel Muthama 55', Anna Khamis 60'og)

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS
JKT Queens (Tanzania) 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
Kenya Elite Junior Academy 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3
Kenya Academy of Sports 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3
City Lights FC (South Sudan) 2 0 0 2 1 11 -10 0

GROUP BTDS Girls 2 (Winifrida Mathias 60', Mary Siyame 88') Boni Consili Girls 0

TDS Girls 2 (Asha Omary 59', Helena Mtundagi 76') Aigle Noir FC 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS
TDS Girls (Tanzania) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
Aigle Noir (Burundi) 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
Boni Consili Girls (Uganda) 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

TOURNAMENT FIXTURESAll matches played at the Azam Complex StadiumGROUP A13 January, 15:00: Kenya Elite Junior Academy vs Kenya Academy of Sports

13 January, 18:00: JKT Queens vs City Lights FC

GROUP B14 January, 18:00: Boni Consili Girls vs Aigle Noir FC

FIFTH-PLACE PLAY-OFF

17 January, 15:00: Third in Group A vs Third in Group B

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

17 January, 18:00: Second in Group A vs Second in Group B

FINAL

18 January, 18:00: Winners Group A vs Winner Group B

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.