Africa: Pirates, Ahly Advance to Secure Quarter-Finals, Yanga Hopes Alive

Orlando Pirates booked their place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League with a 2-1 win over Chabab Belouizdad in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The result not only ended the Algerian side's hopes of advancing but also confirmed Al Ahly's progression from Group C.

The South Africans started strongly and were rewarded in the 20th minute when Relebohele Mofokeng capitalized on a rebound.

Belouizdad's goalkeeper saved an initial effort, but Mofokeng was quickest to react, slotting the ball home to give Orlando an early lead.

The Pirates doubled their advantage in the 61st minute through a stunning strike by Talanti Mbatha.

The midfielder surged forward from midfield and unleashed a powerful shot from 25 yards that crashed into the net off the crossbar, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Chabab Belouizdad pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Abdel Raouf Ben Guit fired in from close range, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

The defeat means the Algerian club remains in third place with six points, while Orlando tops the group with 11 points, followed by Al Ahly on 10.

Orlando will face Al Ahly in Cairo in the final group match to decide the top spot, while Belouizdad's campaign ends in disappointment.

Meanwhile, Young Africans secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Al Hilal Omdurman on Sunday to keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Stephen Aziz Ki scored the only goal of the match in the eighth minute, giving the Tanzanian side an early lead. His decisive strike came after a well-coordinated attack, showcasing Young Africans' attacking intent from the start.

Al Hilal, already qualified for the knockout stages, struggled to find an equalizer despite dominating possession for large spells. The Sudanese side lacked sharpness in the final third, with several chances going astray.

With this victory, Young Africans move to seven points, sitting third in Group A and setting up a do-or-die clash against MC Alger in the final group-stage match.

Al Hilal remain top of the group with 10 points, but their unbeaten run in the competition came to an end.