Africa: Holders Zamalek, Stellenbosch and USM Alger Triumph to Reach Quarter-Finals

The penultimate round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group stage saw decisive action as holders Zamalek, Stellenbosch and USM Alger confirmed their places in the quarter-finals with strong performances.

Berkane's goalless draw against Luanda Sol in Angola cemented their dominance in Group D, while Stellenbosch triumphed over Stade Malien to join the Moroccans in the next round.

Meanwhile, USM Alger overcame Orapa United in Botswana to top Group 3.

Zamalek Cruise Past Black Bulls to Secure Quarter-Final Spot

Title holders Zamalek SC advanced to the quarter-finals with an authoritative 3-1 victory over Black Bulls in Mozambique on Sunday.

The Egyptian giants remain unbeaten in Group D and lead the standings with 11 points, confirming their progression with one match to spare.

Hossam Ashraf emerged as the star of the night, netting twice in quick succession early in the second half.

His first came in the 51st minute when he pounced on a deflected cross to fire Zamalek ahead. Just two minutes later, he doubled his tally with a deft finish following sustained pressure from the hosts.

Black Bulls responded through Egaita Efone, who pulled one back in the 62nd minute with a well-placed header. However, Zamalek's Ahmed Sayed Zizo sealed the win in the 83rd minute, finishing a brilliant solo effort to extinguish any hopes of a comeback.

The result leaves Black Bulls at the bottom of Group D with four points, eliminating their chances of advancing further.

Stellenbosch 2-0 Stade Malien: South Africans Book Quarter-Finals Spot

Stellenbosch FC advanced to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory over Stade Malien in South Africa on Sunday.

Fawaz Basadin opened the scoring in the 30th minute from the penalty spot with a composed finish. Nine minutes later, Jayden Adams doubled Stellenbosch's lead with a precise header following a well-delivered corner.

The South Africans controlled the game throughout and moved to nine points, consolidating second place behind Berkane in Group D. Stade Malien, with four points, faces elimination as Stellenbosch joins Berkane in the knockout stage.

Luanda Sol 0-0 Berkane: Moroccan Side Secures Top Spot

Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane held Angola's Luanda Sol to a 0-0 draw on Sunday in the fifth round of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, securing their position at the top of Group B.

Despite fielding a rotated squad, Berkane came closest to breaking the deadlock, showcasing dominance in possession and creating the better chances. With this result, Berkane now has 13 points, four points clear of Stellenbosch in second place.

Luanda Sol remains winless and rooted to the bottom of the group with just two points, while Berkane and Stellenbosch have both secured their spots in the quarter-finals ahead of the final group match.

USM Alger 2-1 Orapa United: Algerians Top Group 3

USM Alger secured their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Botswana's Orapa United on Sunday.

Sekou Gassama put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute, while Hossam Ghosha doubled their advantage in the 60th. Orapa United managed a late consolation goal through Kamogelo Moloi, but it was not enough to prevent their fifth group-stage defeat.

USM Alger now leads Group 3 with 11 points, sealing qualification with one game to spare, while Orapa United remains bottom with two points.

Constantine Cruise Past Sfaxien to Secure Quarter-Final Spot

CS Constantine confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with a dominant 3-0 victory over Tunisian side CS Sfaxien at the Hamlaoui Stadium on Sunday.

Zakaria Ben Chaa starred with a brace, netting in the 31st and 71st minutes, while substitute Mondher Tamine added a late third in stoppage time.

The Algerian side opened the scoring after Ben Chaa combined well with Dhib before coolly slotting the ball past Sfaxien goalkeeper Dahman.

Sfaxien struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their best opportunity coming early in the second half when Basha's strike was denied by goalkeeper Bouhalfaya.

Constantine doubled their lead when Ben Chaa capitalized on a defensive error, finishing with precision after a neat exchange with Dhib.

Tamine sealed the win with a solo effort in added time, dribbling past the Tunisian defence to bury the ball into the net. Constantine now leads Group 1 with 12 points, while Sfaxien remain bottom without a single point.