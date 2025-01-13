The Democratic Party is weighing the option of canceling the cooperation agreement signed with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) due to unfulfilled promises.

According to Mukasa Mbidde, the Deputy President of the Democratic Party, the party feels betrayed by President Museveni's failure to honor the agreement.

Speaking on the NBS Eagle program on Sunday, Mbidde expressed his disappointment, saying, "We offered the NRM our engine, Norbert Mao, to help them start their bus on the journey to transition, but unfortunately, the engine has not been given an opportunity."

Mbidde revealed that the Democratic Party is now discussing the possibility of recalling Norbert Mao, who is currently serving as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and preparing the party for the upcoming presidential elections.

The cooperation agreement between the NRM and the Democratic Party was signed in 2022, with the aim of fostering constitutionalism, respect for human rights, and a peaceful transition of power.

However, it appears the agreement has not yielded the expected results, prompting the Democratic Party to reconsider its partnership with the NRM.