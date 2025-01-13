Uganda: Mubiru Enock Joel - Makerere's Top Science Graduate With a Vision for Data Analytics

Mubiru Enock Joel, a student from the College of Natural Sciences (CoNAS), is among over 13,000 graduates at Makerere University's 75th graduation ceremony, scheduled for January 13-17, 2025. Mubiru will graduate on Tuesday, January 14, as the top-performing student in the sciences.

Mubiru's educational journey reflects resilience and determination. Beginning at Canan Primary School in Makindye, he attended four different primary schools before joining Kabale Ssanje Secondary School in Kyotera District, where he completed both his O' and A' Level education.

At A' Level, Mubiru excelled in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, achieving an impressive 17 points, which secured him a government scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics at Makerere University.

Graduating with a CGPA of 4.91, Mubiru's academic excellence makes him the top-performing student in the sciences at Makerere University this year. Reflecting on his achievement, Mubiru said, "This milestone has been a result of relentless hard work, dedication, and the support of my family and lecturers. I have always believed in giving my best in everything I do."

Looking ahead, Mubiru is keen to further his studies. His immediate goal is to pursue a Master's degree and a PhD in Mathematics.

In the long term, he aims to teach mathematics at various educational levels and establish one of the most prominent data analytics firms in Uganda, given the rapid evolution of the data science industry.

Mubiru credits his success to perseverance, strategic learning, and engaging with academic resources. He shared, "Excelling in any field requires focus and commitment. I always set out to be the best, and I made it a habit to actively participate in discussions, consult teachers, and dedicate sufficient time to revision."

He also encouraged Makerere students to maintain focus from their first year, adding that consistent effort and active participation in academic discussions are critical to achieving excellence.

Mubiru's inspiring journey is a testament to what determination and resilience can achieve, marking him as a rising star in Uganda's academic and professional landscape.