Kenya: Governor Sakaja Leads Night-Long Cleaning Exercise to Transform Nairobi's Cleanliness

13 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson took a hands-on approach to transforming the city's cleanliness by leading a night-long cleaning exercise that extended into the early hours of Monday.

Governor Sakaja, who was accompanied by top county executives, joined over 3,500 members of the Green Army under the Department of Environment to restore Nairobi's central business district (CBD).

Addressing the team during the exercise, Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness across the city.

"Let's do this job with the seriousness it deserves. Let's do it as if we're doing it for God, not just because we're being paid. We have no option. Nairobi must be clean this year. Let's do this," Sakaja said.

The massive cleaning effort saw teams combing through every corner of the city's main highways and streets. The governor vowed that the initiative would be a continuous endeavour.

"We must all work together to keep Nairobi clean. This is not just about today but about creating a culture of cleanliness and pride in our city," he added.

The cleaning campaign comes just three days after Governor Sakaja flagged off 24 new refuse compactors to support the city's waste management efforts.

"These 24 trucks must be put to good use to make our city clean. We have no other excuse but to work," he explained.

The Governor commended the Green Army for their dedication and urged them to maintain their efforts in transforming Nairobi into a model city of cleanliness.

