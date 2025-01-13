Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League - Round-Up of Matchday 5 Matches, Six Clubs Advance

The penultimate round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League saw thrilling encounters across all groups over the weekend, with quarter-final spots secured and intense battles setting up dramatic final matchday scenarios.

Below is a group-by-group breakdown of Matchday 5 action as well as tables and the fixtures of next round of matches.

Group A: Young African beat Al Hilal, MC Alger bolster hopes

Al Hilal Omdurman were the first team to secure their quarter-final spot in Group A two weeks ago but lost 1-0 in their penultimate ggroup match Young Africans on Sunday night. Stephen Aziz Ki's seventh-minute strike earned the Tanzanian side a crucial victory, keeping their hopes alive for progression. Meanwhile, MC Alger edged TP Mazembe 1-0 thanks to Akram Bouras' first-half penalty, moving them to second with eight points. Mazembe, with just two points, is eliminated, while Young Africans must win their final game against MC Alger to secure qualification.

Group B: FAR Rabat advance

FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns booked their quarter-final places from Group B. FAR Rabat held Raja Casablanca to a 1-1 draw, with Noufel Zerhouni equalizing from the spot after an own goal by Raja's goalkeeper. Sundowns defeated Maniema Union 2-1 in a dramatic encounter, with Peter Shalulile and an own goal completing the comeback. Raja will comepte with Sundowns for the last place from the group while Maniema are eliminated.

Group C: Pirates top group, Al Ahly follow

Orlando Pirates defeated CR Belouizdad 2-1 to top Group C with 11 points and reach the quarter-finals. Goals from Relebohele Mofokeng and Talanti Mbatha secured the win, ending Belouizdad's quarter-final hopes. Al Ahly also advanced with a 3-1 victory over Stade d'Abidjan, inspired by Imam Ashour's hat-trick. The group's top spot will be decided when Pirates face Al Ahly in Cairo on the final matchday.

Group D: Esperance and Pyramids progress

Esperance Tunis and Pyramids FC confirmed their places in the quarter-finals with narrow wins. Esperance beat Djoliba 1-0 through Elias Mokwana's goal, while Pyramids edged Sagrada 1-0 courtesy of Marawan Hamdi's late strike. Both teams lead the group with 10 points, leaving Sagrada and Djoliba out of contention.

Matchday 5 Results

Group A

MC Alger 1-0 TP Mazembe

Al Hilal 0-1 Young Africans

Group B

Maniema 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

FAR Rabat 1-1 Raja Casablanca

Group C

Orlando Pirates 2-1 CR Belouizdad

Stade d'Abidjan 1-3 Al Ahly

Group D

Esperance Tunis 1-0 Djoliba

Sagrada 0-1 Pyramids

Standings

Group A

Al Hilal - 10 pts *(Qualified) MC Alger - 8 pts Young Africans - 7 pts TP Mazembe - 2 pts

Group B

FAR Rabat - 9 pts *(Qualified) Mamelodi Sundowns - 8 pts Raja Casablanca - 5 pts Maniema Union - 3 pts

Group C

Orlando Pirates - 11 pts *(Qualified) Al Ahly - 10 pts *(Qualified) CR Belouizdad - 6 pts Stade d'Abidjan - 1 pt

Group D

Esperance Tunis - 10 pts *(Qualified) Pyramids - 10 pts *(Qualified) Sagrada - 5 pts Djoliba - 2 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 6)

Group A

Mazembe v Al Hilal

Young Africans v MC Alger

Group B

Maniema v Raja Casablanca

Sundowns v FAR Rabat

Group C

Stade d'Abidjan v CR Belouizdad

Al Ahly v Orlando Pirates

Group D

Esperance v Sagrada

Pyramids v Djoliba