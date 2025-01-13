Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup - Round-Up of Matchday 5 Matches - Quintet Advance

13 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Matchday of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group stage delivered thrilling matches as teams battled for quarter-final qualification.

Zamalek, USM Alger, and Stellenbosch were among the big winners, securing their spots in the next round. With one matchday left, the race for the remaining places heats up.

Below is a round-up of matches played over the weekend, the standings as well as the fixtures for the final round of matches of the group stage.

Group A: Constantine Dominate as Simba Stay in the Race

CS Constantine secured their quarter-final berth with an emphatic 3-0 victory over CS Sfaxien in Algeria. Zakaria Ben Chaa was the star, scoring twice in the 31st and 71st minutes, while Mondher Tamine sealed the win in stoppage time. Sfaxien, winless in the group, struggled to contain Constantine's relentless attack.

In Angola, Simba SC earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bravos do Maquis. The hosts took an early lead through Abednego Mosiatlhaga, but Simba's Lionel Ateba equalized with a well-placed strike in the 69th minute, keeping the Tanzanian side in contention for the quarter-finals.

Group B: Berkane and Stellenbosch Seal Quarter-Final Spots

Renaissance Berkane maintained their unbeaten run, playing out a goalless draw with CD Lunda Sul in Angola. Already through to the next stage, the Moroccan side tops the group with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch joined Berkane in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Stade Malien. Fawaz Basadin opened the scoring from the penalty spot, and Jayden Adams added a second with a brilliant header, cementing Stellenbosch's second place with nine points.

Group C: USM Alger and Jaraaf Take Command

USM Alger's 2-1 triumph over Orapa United in Botswana secured their place at the top of Group C. Sekou Gassama and Hossam Ghosha scored for the Algerians, while Kamogelo Moloi netted a late consolation for Orapa.

Jaraaf climbed to second place with a 1-0 victory over ASEC Mimosas. Abdoulaye Oualy's first-half strike proved decisive, keeping Jaraaf in a strong position heading into the final matchday.

Group D: Zamalek Cruise, Al Masry Stay Alive

Zamalek sealed their quarter-final spot with a 3-1 victory over Black Bulls. Hossam Ashraf scored twice, while Ahmed Sayed Zizo added the third to maintain Zamalek's unbeaten record.

Al Masry kept their hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Enyimba. The Egyptians remain in second place with six points, needing a result in their final group match to secure qualification.

Matchday 5 Results

Group A

  • Bravos do Maquis 1-1 Simba
  • Constantine 3-0 Sfaxien

Group B

  • CD Lunda Sul 0-0 Berkane
  • Stellenbosch 2-0 Stade Malien

Group C

  • Orapa United 1-2 USM Alger
  • Jaraaf 1-0 ASEC Mimosas

Group D

  • Black Bulls 1-3 Zamalek
  • Enyimba 1-1 Al Masry

Standings After Matchday 5

Group A

  1. Constantine - 12 pts *(Qualified)
  2. Simba - 10 pts
  3. Bravos do Maquis - 7 pts
  4. Sfaxien - 0 pts

Group B

  1. Berkane - 13 pts *(Qualified)
  2. Stellenbosch - 9 pts *(Qualified)
  3. Stade Malien - 4 pts
  4. CD Lunda Sul - 2 pts

Group C

  1. USM Alger - 11 pts *(Qualified)
  2. Jaraaf - 8 pts
  3. ASEC Mimosas - 5 pts
  4. Orapa United - 2 pts

Group D

  1. Zamalek - 11 pts *(Qualified)
  2. Al Masry - 6 pts
  3. Enyimba - 5 pts
  4. Black Bulls - 4 pts

Matchday 6 Fixtures (19 January 2025)

Group A

  • Sfaxien v Bravos do Maquis (13:00)
  • Simba v Constantine (13:00)

Group B

  • Berkane v Stellenbosch (19:00)
  • Stade Malien v CD Lunda Sul (19:00)

Group C

  • Orapa United v ASEC Mimosas (19:00)
  • USM Alger v Jaraaf (19:00)

Group D

  • Al Masry v Black Bulls (16:00)
  • Zamalek v Enyimba (16:00)

