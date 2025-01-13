Uganda: Ikon Awards Hosts Acting Masterclass With Hollywood's Morocco Omari

Kampala, Uganda — Ahead of the highly anticipated annual Ikon Awards 2025, Hollywood's Morocco Omari facilitated an acting masterclass with over 200 attendees at UCC House Bugolobi. Omari is a seasoned screenwriter, and producer, celebrated for his prominent roles in Empire, Chicago Fire, Homeland, and many other popular series.

The masterclass held Friday is part of the 2025 Ikonversations, one of the flagship activities of the Ikon Awards. Ikonversations is an initiative that provides a platform for renowned filmmakers around the globe to share their expertise, experiences, and valuable insights in film as they inspire and empower emerging filmmakers, actors, and other creatives to elevate their craft and thrive in the industry.

During the training, filmmakers were paired for practical sessions. Each pair was apportioned a character role to act. Some were tasked to act as soldiers while others mimicked politicians.

Omari was amazed by the performance. He further tipped them on how to be an excellent actor and actress. "You cannot lie to the camera, " he said, "therefore it is important to remain confident which helps you to camouflage in any character you want", he said.

Regarding strategies to enhance Uganda's film industry, he said that the quality of content put out helps in attracting international recognition which also filmmakers should strive to achive.

One of the participants, Malaika, expressed their gratitude to Ikon Awards for hosting a master class with Omari. "I have learnt a lot and above all the need to stay professional", she said.

Malaika debuted her acting career on Nisha Kalema's 2018 drama film Veronica's Wish playing a supporting role as Bankia and most recently, she joined The Honourables in 2019 as a main cast member.

"The Ikonversations highlight the Ikon Awards' commitment to encourage and promote quality film production through capacity-building, mentorship, and inspiration. As we start the countdown to the Ikon Awards, Omari's masterclass is one of several lined up to convene emerging and established filmmakers, actors, and creatives to hear from both local and international industry professionals," the organizers said in a statement.

The Ikon Awards, now in its 3rd edition, is scheduled to happen on 29th March, 2025 at Serena Hotel Kampala.

"These Awards are a prestigious annual celebration of creativity, excellence and innovation in Uganda's film and creative sector. They aim to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally."