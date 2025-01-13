Namibia: 900 000 Pupils Start School On Monday

Education executive director Sanet Steemkamp says 900 000 pupils are expected to be in classrooms at 2 036 schools countrywide.

The school year in Namibia officially kicked off on Monday.

Steenkamp says 33 332 teachers will attend to these pupils.

"At least 33 332 teachers are excited to welcome around 900 000 learners today in 2 036 of our schools, of which 1 740 are state schools," Steenkamp told The Namibian.

She adds that there are still spots in some parts of the country, while Okahandja has an overwhelming number of pupils.

"Oshana is still to place 1 200 pre-grades and 641 Grade 1s," she says.