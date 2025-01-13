Namibia: Mbumba Expresses Solidarity With Us Over California Wildfires

President Nangolo Mbumba has expressed solidarity to United States president Joe Biden over the ongoing veld fires in California.

The BBC reports that weather forecasters in California are warning that fierce winds, which fuelled the infernos around Los Angeles (LA), are expected to pick up again this week as fire crews on the ground race to make progress controlling three wildfires.

An LA county medical examiner on Sunday updated the death toll to 24, while officials say at least another 16 people remain missing.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mbumba wished the people of California strength.

"On behalf of the people and government of Namibia, I extend solidarity to president Joseph Biden, the American people, and specifically the people of California following the devastating fires that have led to the unfortunate and tragic loss of innocent lives," he said.

He said he was optimistic that the American people will be able to contain the ravaging fires and rebuild from the destruction of over 5 000 structures.

"These unprecedented fires, recorded to be the worst in American history highlight the importance of our collective resolve to accelerate the fight against climate change," he said.

He said as a country that is disproportionately affected by a warming planet, Namibia stands ready to work with the American government and like-minded nations to deal with the scourge of climate change.