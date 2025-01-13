Namibia: Pick-Up With 11 Occupants Overturns Near Otavi

13 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A GWM pick-up with 11 occupants overturned on the B1 road south of Otavi on Saturday.

Police head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa region senior inspector Maureen Mbeha on Monday said a boy whose identity has not been established died on the spot.

The eight adults and three children were travelling from Outapi in the Omusati region to Windhoek in the Khomas region, she said.

"The accident occurred at about 17h15 on Saturday, approximately 35 kilometres south of Otavi. The vehicle's right rear wheel allegedly unhooked from the moving vehicle and the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn," said Mbeha.

The remaining 10 occupants, including the driver of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

Police investigations continue.

