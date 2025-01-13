South Africa: Day One of Schools Should Be About Learning and Teaching Not Side Shows - Committee Chair

press release

The Select Committee on Education, Science and Creative Industries Chairperson, Mr Makhi Feni, has called on the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to focus on its primary function of school admissions and teaching on the first day of schools reopening.

Mr Feni described as unfortunate reports that Grade 12 learners paid a fee to view results. "The issue around paying a fee to view results is another form of extortion and should not be entertained." He said the first day of school is about admission, registration and allocation of stationery as per the requirements of the curriculum. "On behalf of the committee, we trust Minister Siviwe Gwarube and her team will ensure the reopening of schools runs smoothly."

South African schools will open this week for the first term of the year. This coincides with the release of the 2024 matric results. Lobby groups had taken the minister to court and lost their bid to block the publication of the matric results in newspapers. Mr Feni called on the minister to bring to Parliament the norms and regulations regarding the complete implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA). "We trust that Minister Gwarube will not seek to use the regulations for political gain of BELA opponents.

The President has ordered a complete implementation in the presidential ascension to the BELA Act. It is such a comprehensive piece of legislation that need not be viewed with narrow minds," stressed Mr Feni. He reiterated that the Act was about the future of South African education and not about interest groups wanting to reminisce about old South Africa.

He also noted the campaigns around scholar transport and other issues like cutting teacher posts. "These are side shows that need not impact the reopening of schools, and the necessary learner and teacher support should be provided to all schools so that they are geared for effective learning on the first day," Mr Feni added.