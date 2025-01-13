Kenya: DP Kindiki Says SEZs, EPZs in Four Counties 50 Percent Complete - Targeted for June 30

13 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Eldoret, and Busia is 50% complete, with full delivery expected by June 30.

The initiative is part of a joint effort by the National Government and county administrations to establish County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) across all 47 counties.

Kindiki adds that construction of the first phase of 19 CAIPs is progressing well, with a second phase involving 16 CAIPs already underway.

"In addition to infrastructure, planning and stakeholder alignment, including investor mobilization, are essential for effective production and marketing of value-added products," he says during a status update meeting with governors led by Council of Governors Chair Ahmed Abdullahi.

Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior officials from both levels of government attended the briefing to evaluate progress and discuss the way forward.

