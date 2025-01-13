Rwanda: Fish Production Targets Revised As Govt Records Slight Increase

Fish production has slightly increased from 46,495 tonnes in 2023 to 48,133 tonnes in 2024 according to a new report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) triggering revision of the target of 112,000 metric tonnes that was anticipated in 2024.

The production was 43,560 tonnes in 2022 and 36,047 tonnes in 2021. Rwanda recorded 32,756 tonnes in 2020 and 31,465 tonnes in 2019. The 2024 target has not been met according to the report.

Rwanda targeted to produce 112,000 tonnes of fish every year by 2024, according to the fourth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA4), which ran from 2018 to 2024.

"It was needed to produce 112,000 metric tonnes in order to attain sub-saharan fish consumption level. Even though this production was not achieved as anticipated, it increased significantly based on the means and support availed," Solange Uwituze, the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) told The New Times.

The unachievable target was caused by different factors, she explained.

"The challenges included expensive aquaculture inputs such as feed and seed that made it unattractive for investors who would have to play a vital role to achieve that target. The other challenges related to policy and legal framework as well Aquaculture management were progressively handled."

New targets

She said the production was around 13,000 metric tonnes 10 years ago marking more than 3.2 fold increase.

"The new national target by 2035 is over 106,000 metric tonnes, of which around 80,620 metric tonnes will be from aquaculture and 26,000 metric tonnes from wild fisheries," Uwituze noted.

She said that the new target will be achieved by supporting the private sector to have access to production inputs: quality seed, feed accompanied by the proximity extension services for better aquaculture farm management

The aquaculture and fisheries subsector in Rwanda have seen significant growth, driven by various hatcheries and training programs aimed at improving practices and productivity.

52 million fingerlings

A total of 52,848,070 fingerlings were produced across multiple hatcheries, including Finefish Hatchery, Frefish Hatchery and Fishfingers Hatchery in Rwamagana District; La Flamine Hatchery and Gishanda Hatchery in Kayonza District; Rwafil Hatchery in Gatsibo District; Dufatanye Hatchery in Nyanza District; Kivu Choice in Gisagara District; Nkungu Fish Farming Site in Nyamagabe District; Pure Natural Fish Ltd in Nyamasheke District; Kivu Tilapia Hatchery in Rusizi District and Rwasave Hatchery in Huye District.

In a move aimed at enhancing fish farming in the country, the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) gave greenlight to six private tilapia hatcheries to supply fingerlings to local fish farmers.

The newly approved private hatcheries are located in various parts of the country including Rwamagana, Kayonza, Bugesera, Gisagara and Rusizi, and are capable of producing several millions of fingerlings annually.

Themistocle Munyangeyo, the Managing Director of Fine Fish Limited, one of the six approved hatcheries, noted that they will provide good quality fingerlings, thus reducing importation as well as solving problems related to substandard fingerlings that often led to poor yields.

"With our own hatchery, we can provide local farmers with high-quality fingerlings. Our facility can produce up to 1.2 million fingerlings annually," he noted.

Capacity building

A total of 1,737 fish farmers participated in training programmes in 2023/24 focused on aquaculture best practices according to the report.

This included training for 57 facilitators who are now equipped to support peer education within their communities, as well as 1,680 cooperative members who learned essential techniques to enhance their aquaculture operations.

In addition, 26 farmers received specialised training on the use of Black Soldier Flies for fish feed formulation.

This innovative approach promotes sustainable feed practices, helping to improve the efficiency and sustainability of fish farming.

"Overall, these initiatives aim to boost fish production and support the livelihoods of those involved in aquaculture," reads the report.

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board (RAB) is also constructing a national research and breeding centre so as to cut fish imports.

Located in Nyamagabe District, Southern Province, the ongoing project "aims to advance research in aquaculture, specifically focusing on the genetic improvement of locally available fish species."

Once the centre is fully established, it will see the country's broodstock production projected to range between 1,000,000 and 3,000,000 per year. Broodstock, or broodfish, are a group of mature individuals used in aquaculture for breeding purposes.

Cage fish farming, or cage culture, is set to revolutionise Rwanda's fish production, with Rwanda Agriculture and Animals Resources Board (RAB) anticipating a 73% increase in production through enhanced cage farming practices.