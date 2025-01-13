Angola: President Obiang Nguema Expected in Luanda

Luanda — The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, is expected this Monday (13), in Luanda, for a 48-hour working visit.

According to a note to which ANGOP had access on Sunday, the visit to the Angolan capital by the Statesman of Equatorial Guinea follows the invitation of the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The note also adds that the Equatorial Guinean Head of State is scheduled to arrive at 4pm local time and will be received at the Presidential Compound of the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

Angola and Equatorial Guinea are two important oil producers in Africa, they also form part of the Gulf of Guinea area and have maintained strong political, diplomatic and cultural relations for several years.

Cooperation between the two countries concerns, among others, the areas of economy, energy and security.

Both are members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

The Angolan and Equatoguinean authorities have been working to diversify cooperation, adopting means that help identify common interests, with reciprocal benefits. SC/DOJ