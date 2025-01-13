Angola: President of the Republic Returns to the Country From Congo

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived in the country's capital in the early afternoon, coming from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where he made a 48-hour working visit.

Upon his arrival, João Lourenço received greetings from the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and other senior State officials.

In the Republic of Congo, the Statesman held a working meeting on Saturday with his counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso, to analyze issues of bilateral interest and the regional security situation.

After the meeting, President João Lourenço participated, with the delegation accompanying him, in an official dinner hosted by his counterpart Denis Sassou Nguessou, at the Presidential Palace.

Before his trip to Brazzaville, President João Lourenço led the work of the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) on the same day, in Kampala (Uganda), dedicated to agriculture on the continent.

In his closing speech, he expressed hope that the spirit of unity of Mozambicans will prevail in resolving the post-election crisis affecting the country.

He mentioned that Mozambique, a country facing an armed conflict that has not yet been definitively stabilized, in the Cabo Delgado region, finds itself grappling with a new challenge to democracy.

He highlighted that, as a result of this post-election crisis, in just two months two hundred Mozambicans lost their lives, in addition to the destruction of important economic and social infrastructure.

Also, during his speech, he expressed his concern about the war that the people of Sudan are facing, its great consequences for the lives and security of citizens, as well as for the economy of this Nation and neighboring countries, due to the high number of refugees they receive.

In this context, he called on the parties to the conflict to seriously face the need to resolve the conflict through dialogue.

Still regarding the security situation on the African continent, the Head of State stressed that the conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda should see an outcome soon, "if we take into account the great advances achieved in recent months in the Luanda Process meetings, at ministerial level".

However, he argued that "a summit at the highest level will certainly help to break the deadlocks to avoid a setback in the process and ensure that the understandings and gains already achieved are not wasted. SC/DOJ