Angola/Tanzania: CAF Cup - Bravos Do Maquis Draws With Simba From Tanzania

Luanda — Bravos do Maquis drew 1-1 this Sunday with Simba from Tanzania, in the 5th round of Group A of the African Football Confederation Cup, played at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda.

Playing at home, the Angolan team from the province of Moxico was unable to maintain the advantage of a goal, scored by Abdnigo Mostatlhaga, in the 13th minute, allowing Leonel Ateba (69') to equalize.

With the result, the Bravos do Maquis , third placed with seven (7) points, complicated its possibility of reaching the quarter-finals. Simba from Tanzania is second with 10 points, behind Constantine (12 pts).

In the first round, the team from the east of the country lost 0-1.

In the other game in the same group, CS Constantine hosts Sfaxien from Tunisia, also today, at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium.

Still in the same competition, the other Angolan representative, Desportivo da Lunda-Sul, suffered a 0-0 home draw against Berkane from Morocco, in Group B of the Confederation Cup, at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, in Luanda.

The Lunda team is the last placed in the series with just two (2) points, while Berkane leads undefeated (13pts), in five matches, and is classified for the next phase.

In the first round, Berkane showed superiority in Moroccan territory and won 2-0.

In the Champions League, Sagrada Esperança complicated their access to the quarter-finals on Saturday, losing 0-1 to Pyramids, which confirmed their historic classification.

The Egyptian team's triumph was at the end of the day (at 90+4), with a goal from Marwan Hamdi, who came off the bench to give the visitors the lead in Group D and a 'bucket of cold water' for the fans of the home, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium. VAB/DOJ