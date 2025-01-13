Angola: SIC Arrests 15 Employees of Its Corporation for Misconduct

Luanda — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) arrested 15 of its members from December 2024 to January this year, for violating the rules of conduct, confirmed, this Sunday, in Luanda, the spokesperson for the general SIC, Manuel Halaiwa.

Speaking to ANGOP, the source said that, among the detainees, two agents aged 25 and 44, respectively, stood out, who went to the commercial establishment of an Eritrean, in the municipality of Talatona, without a mission order for that person, claiming to be carrying out an inspection guided by a supposed hierarchical superior.

These individuals, he added, have already been presented to the Public Prosecutor's Office and the guarantee judge, for subsequent legal procedures.

Given the current situation, the spokesperson said that the SIC will reinforce the surveillance of its staff, in 2025, with a view to avoiding violations of the corporation's code of conduct.

He called on staff to always be guided by exemplary conduct and professional performance, respecting the rights and freedoms of national and foreign citizens.

According to Manuel Halaiwa, SIC employees who insist on non-compliance with the rules will be held criminally responsible or expelled from the corporation.

"Violation of the rules is subject to severe sanctions, up to and including expulsion. Therefore, the SIC urges citizens to permanently denounce all acts that alter public order and tranquility", he alerted.