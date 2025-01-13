Namibia: More Than N$100k Stolen From Maternity Ward

Omuthiya — The Oshikoto police have opened a housebreaking case against a 28-year-old security guard after items, worth N$130 579.40, were reportedly stolen at the maternity ward of the Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital on Wednesday.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) regional commander Theopoline Kalompho-Nashikaku on Friday said the incident occurred around 07h00 after the suspected Namibian male security guard reportedly left the site unattended.

A case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft has been opened against the suspect.

"It is alleged that unknown suspects entered the complainant's storeroom and stole the materials without the owner's consent," she said.

It is further alleged that the security guard who was on duty at the site left the same day around 11h00.

He informed his supervisor that he was leaving because he got another job in the south, leaving the site unattended.

"Another security guard who reported on duty at 19h00 on the same day detected the missing items. He reported the matter to the complainant (ward matron). The stolen items belong to the August 26 company," she noted.

The items include an inventor air conditioner, weatherproof isolator, four boxes of wall ceramic tiles and corner beads.

No items were recovered, and the suspected security guard has not yet been arrested.

Police investigations continue. -Nampa