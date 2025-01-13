Uganda: Fact Check - Winnie Byanyima Denies Claims of Presidential Candidacy

Winnie Byanyima refuted the claims on her verified X account, categorically stating that the poster is fake. She also urged the public to exercise caution when encountering such baseless information.

A poster circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, is preparing to run for President in Uganda on the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) ticket is false.

Byanyima has publicly rejected these claims, setting the record straight through her official account on the platform.

The misleading post was shared by a user named Mbabazi Apollo, who asserted that Byanyima is planning a presidential bid. The post quickly gained traction among some circles, but it was evident from the start that this was mere speculation and misinformation.

In a swift response, Winnie Byanyima refuted the claims on her verified X account, categorically stating that the poster is fake. She also urged the public to exercise caution when encountering such baseless information.

The confusion appears to stem from an attempt to fabricate a narrative about Byanyima's political ambitions, despite her extensive work in civil society and international development. While she has been a staunch advocate for social justice, gender equality, and human rights, there is no indication that she has any plans to pursue a presidential run in Uganda.