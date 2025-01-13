Uganda: Tensions Flare As MP Ssegirinya Laid to Rest

The burial was marred by a rift between National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and Parliament representatives, resulting in two parallel send-off events.

Former Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony in Butale village, Masaka District.

However, the burial was marred by a rift between National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and Parliament representatives, resulting in two parallel send-off events.

The division arose from disagreements over whether Ssegirinya should receive an official send-off organised by Parliament. While Parliament proposed a formal ceremony, NUP leaders rejected the plan, accusing Parliament of exploiting the burial for political gain.

By 7:00 AM, mourners from across the country had gathered to pay their respects to the vocal legislator, remembered for his advocacy for the underprivileged.

Tensions escalated when a dispute broke out over the burial venue. Parliament had designated a playground near the late MP's parental home, but NUP leaders opposed the choice, preferring a simpler, community-focused farewell.

Chaos erupted as NUP supporters blocked police pallbearers from accessing the Parliament's designated venue.

A heavy deployment of police and the Uganda People's Defence Forces was called in to maintain order, but their presence heightened tensions.

The arrival of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, further energized the crowd, with his supporters chanting slogans of defiance.

In a dramatic turn, Ssegirinya's mother was reportedly denied entry to the Parliament-organized venue. Sauda Maddada, popularly known as "Gen Maddada," led a group of supporters to confront security forces, resulting in scuffles.

John Bosco Kasagga, Ssegirinya's brother, expressed shock at the conduct of the NUP leadership, stating, "The party reached out to the family, and we honored their request to take the body to their headquarters, but we were surprised by the confusion they created."

Amid the chaos, Sheikh Isa Mbaziira, deputy leader of the Masaka Muslim community, urged mourners to put aside political differences and honor the late legislator with dignity.

"I condemn discussions about the vacant parliamentary seat at this time. Let us give the late Ssegirinya a dignified send-off," he said.

Speakers at the burial praised Ssegirinya's legacy as a fearless and compassionate leader dedicated to advocating for the marginalized.

Mathias Mpuuga, MP for Nyendo Mukungwe, criticised the politicisation of the burial, accusing both sides of disrespecting the family's wishes.

Joel Ssenyonyi, Leader of the Opposition, held the government accountable for neglecting its duty to protect Ssegirinya.

"The state has a direct hand in Hon. Ssegirinya's death. They arrested him on trumped-up charges and denied him bail for medical care. It's hypocritical for the same government to now pretend to love him after death," he said, drawing loud chants from mourners.

Bobi Wine delivered a fiery speech, accusing local leaders in Masaka of collaborating with "oppressive forces" to undermine the will of the people. His remarks further inflamed the already charged atmosphere.

NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi soaks in the moment After hours of turmoil, Ssegirinya was finally laid to rest around 3:30pm. His grieving mother delivered a tearful address, thanking mourners for their support but lamenting the divisions that overshadowed her son's send-off.

As the sun set over Butale village, the burial concluded, leaving mourners with a bittersweet sense of closure and a renewed call for unity in Uganda's polarized political landscape.

Fondly nicknamed "Mr Updates," Muhammad Ssegirinya was celebrated for his fearless advocacy and dedication to improving the lives of the underprivileged, leaving a lasting legacy despite his brief tenure in Parliament.