Uganda: Court Martial Relaxes Its Strictness in Besigye Trial

The previous session of the court martial was marked by dramatic events when lawyer Eron Kiiza was arrested inside the courtroom.

The trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale resumed today at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, with the two facing charges that have sparked public and legal debate.

The previous session was marked by the arrest of lawyer Eron Kiiza, who was convicted of contempt of court and jailed on the orders of Judge Advocate Brigadier General Richard Tukacungurwa.

This incident generated significant controversy and debate over judicial conduct.

Today's proceedings saw improvements in the organization of civilian access to the court. Security checks were more efficient, reducing the congestion that has plagued previous sessions and allowing for a smoother start.

A key development today was the prosecution's attempt to amend the charge sheet filed on January 7 to include an additional, unnamed individual.

Sources have indicated that an Air Force officer will be added, though the specifics of the new charges remain unclear.

The Court Martial is expected to rule on several important matters: the trial of civilians, the jurisdiction over the alleged crimes, and the alleged defects in the charge sheet.

As Besigye and Lutale entered the courtroom, the significance of the charges and the legal battles ahead were clear.

The case continues to attract considerable public attention, raising concerns about the balance of power, judicial fairness, and the role of military courts in civilian matters.

In the last sitting, Besigye expressed to the court that his sentenced lawyer, Eron Kiiza, is awaiting a ruling on the objections raised.

Lawyers have also indicated plans to appeal Kiiza's nine-month sentence.

Additionally, family members, including MPs Francis Mwijukye and Ken Lukyamuzi, have had easier access to the court.