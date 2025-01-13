Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns State Oppression At Ssegirinya's Burial

"Sadly, most of these are people from Buganda, the very people who hosted Museveni and his guerrillas. And yet, this is how Museveni has paid us back," he said, urging Ugandans to reject the current regime.

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has criticised the Ugandan government, accusing it of systemic oppression, abductions, and killings of political activists.

His remarks came during the burial of Muhammad Ssegirinya, the fallen Kawempe North Member of Parliament, who was laid to rest on Sunday.

Kyagulanyi linked Ssegirinya's death to the broader suffering of victims of state violence, painting a grim picture of human rights violations under President Yoweri Museveni's regime.

"Maama, you're not alone. You join people like Mzee Nadduli, the father and mother of Frank Ssenteza, the mother of Yasin Kawuma, the mother of Ritah Nabukenya... the list is long," Kyagulanyi said, addressing Ssegirinya's grieving family.

"Never Again"

The NUP leader lamented the plight of victims, many of whom are from Buganda, a region that historically supported Museveni during his rise to power.

"Sadly, most of these are people from Buganda, the very people who hosted Museveni and his guerrillas. And yet, this is how Museveni has paid us back," he said, urging Ugandans to reject the current regime.

Kyagulanyi accused government officials of hypocrisy, stating that those who mourned Ssegirinya publicly were part of the very system that caused his suffering.

"The best way they can show they care is to turn from their evil ways and stop abducting, torturing, and killing our people," he charged.

Highlighting ongoing injustices, Kyagulanyi noted that several NUP members remain missing or imprisoned.

"Over 18 of our people are still missing--some abducted as far back as 2019 and 2020. No evil will go unpunished," he declared.

He also condemned the continued detention of political figures, including Dr. Kizza Besigye and other opposition supporters, accusing the regime of silencing dissent.

Additionally, Kyagulanyi criticised some opposition MPs for abandoning their cause once in Parliament.

"Some of his colleagues, who used to shout on top of their voices, kept quiet as soon as they got to Parliament. Some saw it as an opportunity to make deals, drive big cars, and wear new suits," he said.

In contrast, he praised Ssegirinya for his unwavering commitment to his constituents, describing him as a leader who resisted corruption and gave back to the community.

Kyagulanyi called on mourners to honor Ssegirinya's legacy by continuing the fight for justice and democracy in Uganda.

"Fight hard, Mr. Update. Mobilize those who were murdered like yourself and fight on, so that your children and others can grow up in a better country," he said in an emotional appeal.

The funeral, held in Kadugala village, attracted thousands of mourners, many of whom echoed Kyagulanyi's demand for justice and an end to state violence.