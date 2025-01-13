South Africa: Diamonds in the Making - Celebrating Exceptional Service!

press release

EASTERN CAPE — The Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Transport and Community Safety, Honorable Mr Xolile Nqatha during his keynote address at the SAPS Provincial Excellence Awards in Gqeberha yesterday, he said, "The South African Police Service is a shining example of dedicated civil servants who are willing to risk their lives to protect the citizens of this country and our beautiful province. You are truly a stone, keep up the good work"*. This he said in line with the event's theme of "Diamonds are forever"

On Saturday evening, 11.January 2025, the Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene with dignitaries from all sectors of the community gathered at the Boardwalk Hotel and Convention Centre in Gqeberha to celebrate and reward employees, who excelled and were exceptional in performing their duties during the 2023/2024 financial year.

Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said, "Tonight is about shining the spotlight on the remarkable men and women who do not only wear the badge but do so with courage, dedication, and passion for making a difference. You are the heroes who rise to the challenges of law enforcement daily, often putting your lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of our communities

Lt Gen Mene concluded, "This evening is not just a celebration of individual and team achievements. It is a testament to the collective strength of our organisation.

The overall winner was Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, who is the Provincial Head for Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. She led a team that managed to effect arrests in most of the serious and violent crimes including mass shooting incidents in the province. Through her leadership, they have successfully solved high-profile cases, helping to restore community trust.

Winners in some notable categories:

- Colonel JD Perils from Bethelsdorp (Nelson Mandela Bay) Vispol Member of the Year (Level 8-12)

- Eastern Cape K9 Search and Rescue WO J Swartz Vispol team of the year

- Sgt B Mgubo from Cambridge SAPS (Detectives) (Buffalo City Metro). Detective and Forensic Employee of the Year (Level 5 - 7)

MEC Nqatha added, "The Excellence Awards are bestowed upon individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to serving our beautiful province and our nation at all times. These accomplishments should inspire all SAPS members to put in even greater efforts to serve our communities"