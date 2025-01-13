Ethiopia: Dual Faces of Addis Ababa's Corridor Project - Tales of Transformation, Displacement

Addis Abeba — For over nine months, Addis Abeba has been undergoing a sweeping transformation as part of a two-phase urban makeover initiative. The first phase of the "Corridor Development Project," spanning 40 kilometers and launched in April 2024, was completed in September.

Now, the city is in the midst of its second and most extensive phase, covering a staggering 132 kilometers and 2,817 hectares, which began in October 2024.

One of the highlights of the second phase of the project is the Anbessa Garage to Goro Corridor, which is among the eight routes included. It spans 3.1 kilometers and encompassing 16.58 hectares.

During a recent visit to the corridor, Addis Standard observed that the project near Koye Square has already made significant strides.

Streetlights now illuminate the Koye Square at night, and benches have been installed for public use. One of the standout features is a mesmerizing zigzagging fountain display, designed to shoot water from the ground to the sky. This fountain has quickly become a popular attraction, drawing crowds--especially after midnight--who gather to watch the spectacle, capture photos, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

The next destination for Addis Standard was the route from Goro to Mebrat Hyle.

During the initial phase of construction, this route experienced severe traffic congestion, creating significant challenges for commuters, especially those traveling from Koye to Megenagna. However, residents now report noticeable improvements.

In an interview with Addis Standard, Filimon Yohannes, a resident of the Koye Fechie Sub-city in the Sheger City Administration, reflected on the traffic conditions, especially in October 2024, when the second phase of the corridor development project commenced.

"I used to leave my home near the 18 Abo roundabout early in the morning and would reach the intersection after three hours. Especially in Goro, you could be stuck in traffic for 30 to 40 minutes without the car moving at all," he recounted. "Even after somehow getting past Goro, you would still crawl along until you reached Mebrat Hyle."

While peak hours remain busy, particularly during rush periods, Filimon noted that the situation has improved significantly. "If you adjust your departure time, you won't face much trouble now," he stated.

During Addis Standard's recent site visit, areas along the road from Goro to Mebrat Hyle were characterized by partially and fully demolished commercial buildings, houses, and residential areas. Bulldozers were observed demolishing structures, while workers cleared debris from the demolished properties.

A City in Flux

One of those affected by the redevelopment project along this route is Mesud Jamal (name changed), who used to run a jewelry shop around Goro. However, this does not deter him from expressing his support for the ongoing corridor development project.

"As long as it is believed to benefit the city, I am in favor of it," he stated.

Mesud explained that his business had to relocate due to the second phase of the corridor project. However, he noted that the new location is not far from the original site, and the transition has been smooth.

"While the relocation initially caused concern, business activity has improved at the newly opened shop compared to before," he remarked.

Mesud further stated, "The road expansion and aesthetic improvements observed across various parts of the city following the corridor development, including the area where my shop is now located, are truly impressive."

According to the Addis Abeba City Administration, the second phase of the corridor development project spans 132 kilometers and covers 2,817 hectares. It also comprises eight key corridors.

The Kazanchis to Estifanos Corridor extends 40.4 kilometers and covers 1,000 hectares, incorporating significant locations such as Meskel Square and Churchill. The Southgate to Meskel Square Corridor spans 7.1 kilometers and covers 128.7 hectares, connecting Southgate with Haya Hulet. The CMC to New Africa International Convention Center Corridor stretches 10.8 kilometers and includes the VIP terminal at Bole Airport.

Additional corridors include the Sar Bet to Fury Square Corridor, the Anbessa Garage to Jacross Goro Corridor, the 4 Kilo to Gulele Botany Center Corridor, the Kebena Riverbank Corridor, and the Entoto to Peacock Park Riverside Corridor.

Unlike Murad, other residents affected by the ongoing corridor development initiative are dissatisfied with the manner in which the project is being managed.

A resident of Yerer Sefer, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, informed Addis Standard that his bar and restaurant, which he operated as private property, were demolished without prior notice due to the project.

"The building I used to own and run my restaurant business was demolished for the project. As a result, about five businesses, including a private clinic, were removed," he explained. "My bar and restaurant were among them."

Prior to the demolition, the resident stated that his business alone employed seven workers. "When the demolition happened suddenly and without any prior warning, the livelihoods of these employees were cut," he stated.

According to the resident, the building, which occupied a 221-square-meter area, was demolished just three months after its construction was completed and operations had resumed. "However, authorities gave me three days to pack my things," he recalled. "So I rented a place from a nearby area at a monthly rent of 20,000 birr and relocated there."

Since October 2024, the resident has been out of work and expressed deep concern about being required to pay annual taxes while unemployed. "Only estimates are being provided regarding compensation and relocation arrangements," he explained. "However, I am not satisfied with the compensation and evaluation method."

He noted that the replacement land he is set to receive measures 150 square meters, significantly smaller than the 221 square meters his previous building occupied. "I have already submitted a formal complaint regarding this matter," he stated.

Regarding monetary compensation, the resident added, "I was promised that I would be paid, and local authorities even made an assessment, but so far, we haven't received anything." He also mentioned that, despite assurances of reimbursement for moving expenses, including transportation and rent, he has yet to receive any payment.

The resident's account highlights the challenges faced by some individuals affected by the corridor development project, raising concerns about transparency and the adequacy of compensation processes.

A study published in July 2024 evaluating the trade-offs of the Addis Abeba Corridor Project highlighted that the initiative is projected to increase GDP by 2% annually, create 50,000 jobs, and reduce traffic congestion by 30%. However, it also indicated that these benefits come with significant trade-offs, including displacement, cultural loss, economic inequality, and environmental concerns.

"The displacement of 10,000 households and the destruction of heritage sites pose significant social costs," it stated. "Displacement often leads to loss of livelihoods and social networks, while the destruction of heritage sites can result in the loss of cultural identity and community cohesion."

The study underscored the importance of implementing inclusive development policies.

"While the economic benefits are substantial, the social and cultural costs cannot be ignored. Policymakers should consider measures such as adequate compensation, preservation of cultural heritage, and sustainable environmental practices to mitigate negative impacts," it advised. "Adequate compensation for displaced households can help them rebuild their lives and restore their livelihoods."

In a media briefing prior to the launch of the second phase of the corridor project in October 2024, Adanech Abiebie, the Mayor of Addis Abeba, emphasized that the primary goal of the corridor and redevelopment projects is to enhance the capital's aesthetics and cleanliness, thereby creating a comfortable and attractive environment for its residents.

The Mayor disclosed that discussions had been held with residents in the corridor areas regarding the preliminary preparations for the second phase of the project.

Adanech further stated that the city administration has made provisions for relocation housing for those currently residing in kebele houses (informal government-owned rental units) in areas designated for development.

According to the Mayor, the project will include the construction of over 4,000 homes for residents who will be required to relocate.

"A budget of five billion birr has been allocated for compensating those affected by the project," she stated.

Adanech also mentioned that nearly 100 hectares of land have been acquired to provide replacement properties for those displaced by the project.

"In addition, two years' worth of rent payments for housing will be covered," she disclosed.

However, residents who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity emphasized that they were forced to relocate without prior notice, fair compensation, or replacement land.

One affected resident, who previously owned a grocery store in the Yerer area, mentioned hearing media reports about receiving a replacement location and compensation, but stated that nothing has been implemented yet.

"No one is against development," she highlighted. "However, if there had been a well-planned project from the beginning, it would have been better."

From Chaos to Charm

Unlike those affected by the ongoing redevelopment project, merchants in the Piassa area displaced during the first phase of the corridor project were provided with alternative locations and have since resumed their businesses.

A gold merchant near the Arat Kilo building explained that, although his shop was demolished during the first phase, he has now resumed operations.

"Other well-known gold shops in this area have rented spaces in the Arat Kilo-Ambassador area and have started working," he added.

In March 2023, Addis Standard reported on the first phase of the corridor project, which spans 26.6 kilometers and is divided into four distinct corridors. This phase includes key routes within the capital: Arat Kilo to Meskel Square, Addis Abeba Bole International Airport to Diaspora Square in Megenagna, Megenagna to Arat Kilo, and Piassa to Wollo Sefer.

The Arada sub-city, a significant area targeted in the first phase, has experienced widespread demolition of homes. In response, the government offered affected residents alternative accommodations in condominiums or Kebele houses.

However, the initiative has sparked controversy, particularly due to the demolition of historic buildings in the Piassa area, which has raised concerns among local residents.

Business establishments were also heavily impacted during the initial phase, though many have since resumed operations.

During recent visits, Addis Standard observed that gold shops, including those near the Cinema Empire area, have reopened. The Piassa area now draws crowds, with many people seen taking photos near the water fountains and relaxing on roadside benches.

Meron Mesfin, a glasses and watch merchant displaced during the first phase, shared that she and others were given spaces in the Arada Market area and have restarted their businesses.

"Since it's a new place, it will take time to get used to. Customers will come eventually," Meron said hopefully.