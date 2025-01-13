Liberia: 'I Will Be a Peacemaker At UL, Not Party to Conflict' - New UL President

Monrovia — A new era is probably about to become a reality at the University of Liberia (UL), one that might shift the narrative of Liberia's oldest public tertiary education institution if Dr. Layli Marpayan's words translate into action.

"I will be a peacemaker at the University of Liberia, not a party to conflict," Dr. Marpayan, the new President of the University, has promised.

According to her, one reason why any institution or community does not progress is poor management of conflict by leadership and lack of love for peace and prosperity for everyone.

The new UL President, who keeps demonstrating passion for her job and the desire to transform the struggling institution of higher learning, is a member of the Bahá'í Faith. She spoke with The Liberian Investigator yesterday following her attendance at a worship service in Paynesville.

Marpayan disclosed that she was born a Bahá'í, as both of her parents embraced the Faith in their youth while in college and have been married since the 1960s.

She noted that her life and work are defined and influenced by the teachings of her religion and that she feels happy when other people are happy and organizations advance and impact lives in the right direction.

Dealing with UL's Crises: Finding Solutions

There are compounding and complex issues, ranging from poor infrastructure to a lack of adequate resources, as well as ineffective system control, that impact faculty and students at the University of Liberia. Amid these concerns, the American-trained educator is expected to bring an end to the old reality of a plethora of unsolved problems.

While she claims no absolute control or authority over solutions to address all the age-old problems, Dr. Marpayan has reiterated that she has come to do her best and ensure that the University of Liberia becomes a true national educational identity of respect, value, and dignity.

Degrees and other credentials earned in Liberian schools and colleges are barely readily accepted for employment in many parts of the world, as the standard of education is yet to rise to par with counterparts in other nations. No doubt, there are smart Liberians who prove beyond all doubt that they, too, learn in Liberia and can contribute to progress elsewhere. However, they are often required to take extra courses in foreign countries to be considered for high-profile jobs.

"My primary intention is to show up as a peacemaker. I'm aware of the many conflicts in Liberia and at the University of Liberia. With that awareness, my goal is to help people understand how interconnected we are, how much our welfare depends on each other, and to find common cause and learn to love one another. I believe it's possible to achieve this," she disclosed.

She added that in terms of education, there are principles she reflects on regularly that serve as the foundation of her presidency at UL.

"The first is the essential nobility of all human beings. Each person was born into this world with a noble soul and spirit, and our role as educators is to nurture and help that nobility manifest throughout their lives," Marpayan averred.

She noted her second principle as considering human beings as "mines rich in gems of inestimable value. It takes education to polish those gems and allow their light to shine in the world. This philosophy will guide my leadership and my approach to fostering growth at the University of Liberia."

She mentioned that even though UL is not a Bahá'í school, the principles are Bahá'í principles and are important and helpful in every given situation regarding education.

The UL head of administration pointed out that unity is a vital principle that must be cultivated and nurtured with care at all times for the forward advancement of people in any given civilization.

"Unity is one of the most important principles of the Bahá'í Faith, alongside advancing humanity's welfare and bettering humankind," she noted, adding that she is committed to improving community life, family life, education, and the crafts, trades, and professions.

According to her, Bahá'ís work to inspire people to prioritize the welfare of their compatriots over their own, fostering a collective effort to make the world a better place.

"Bahá'u'lláh, the Prophet-Founder of the Bahá'í Faith, forbids conflict, contention, oppression, and violence. He teaches that in this era, we must pursue peace and resolve conflicts through dialogue and understanding," she emphasized. "Bahá'ís strive to bring peace into the world and reduce conflict in every way possible."

Marpayan frowned on acts that undermine peace and stall the progress of people. She pointed out that as a Bahá'í, one must be a lover of all humanity, working to bring all humanity together as one human family rather than amplify things that divide people.

"As a Bahá'í, I form part of a family that contributes to an ever-advancing civilization where everyone experiences both spiritual and material prosperity. It also means working with communities and individuals to reduce conflict, increase peace, and, for me particularly, to contribute to education," she said.

Sourcing Resources to Improve UL

Dr. Marpayan said it is a wrong idea to believe that the government of any country can solely sustain the provision of all the basic needs to keep up a university, whether public or private.

According to her, a university should have its own policies and standards that allow it to raise funds apart from the collection of fees and tuition.

She promised that while government subsidies are good, she will not rely on them to solve UL's problems. "We will find ways to raise funding for the University of Liberia. I see the poor infrastructure. I know the faculty have concerns and students are agitating for a better learning environment. The solutions are there, and with all those I will work, we will identify the means and sources of funding to make the University of Liberia what it is supposed to be as a place of higher learning."

Marpayan added that she empathizes with the students, and their concerns are legitimate concerns that must be addressed. "It will not all be done too quickly, but we have the discipline to do it. The students have the right to feel good learning at the University of Liberia and compare themselves with students of other universities around the world. They deserve better, and we are here to work with everyone to get things fixed," she assured.

She disclosed that there are donors who want to help improve learning institutions, and she will connect with them to share their kind gestures with UL to elevate the standard of the University.